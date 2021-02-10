AFTON — Tyler Ramsey pumped in a game-high 21 points to lead the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 71-57 non-district win over the Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Wildcats on Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak snaps a two-game losing streak and improves to 7-10. KACHEA drops to 0-9.
The Black Knights will host South Greene on Friday.
Ramsey scored six points in the first quarter as Chuckey-Doak grabbed a 21-18 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s Kameron Yost knocked down two 3-pointers and scored all nine of his points in the second quarter to help the Black Knights to a 42-33 lead at halftime.
Ramey and Cadin Tullock each drained a 3-pointer in the second quarter, while Isaiah Treadway scored four of his 10 points in the frame.
Christian Derry, Ramsey and Tullock each scored four points in the third quarter as Chuckey-Doak extended its lead to 56-44.
Ramsey finished strong with eight points in the fourth quarter, while Roberto Vazquez ripped a 3-pointer for Chuckey-Doak.
Derry finished with 10 points for Chuckey-Doak. Hayden Anderson and Tullock each had seven points.
Landon Fuller led KACHEA with 17 points. Will Joyner had 14 points and Josh Graham had 10.