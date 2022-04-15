TAVARES, Fla. — The Tusculum University beach volleyball team opened play at the AVCA Small College Beach Championship on Thursday against a pair of Sunshine State Conference teams, while two sets of Pioneers took part in the Pairs Challenge, as Destiny Ramsey and Morgan Pacione won their pool.
No. 8 seeded Tusculum (19-10) continues play at the event on Friday with a Cross Pool 3 match against Carson-Newman at 1 p.m. and a Challenge match against a to-be-determined opponent in the afternoon.
Pairs Challenge
Ramsey and Pacione won their pool, winning both matches in straight sets, while Mia Johnson and Kassidy Mercado finished second in their respective section.
Ramsey/Pacione defeated their Ottawa (Kan.) foes 21-8, 21-15 before downing their Mocs opposites 21-18, 21-12.
The younger Johnson and her partner Mercado swept the Spartanburg Methodist pair 21-11, 21-9, before dropping their finale to a duo from Colorado Mesa 21-12, 21-12.
Match 1 Tusculum 3 Florida Southern 2
Katie McLamb and Olivia Knutson provided the match-clinching point for the Pioneers over the No. 9 seeded Florida Southern.
The talented freshmen won in straight-sets 21-18, 21-10, the largest point differential of the match.
Britney Shawel and Landry Tea started off the contest with a third flight identical score loss to the Mocs, 21-16, 21-16.
Charlyn Miller and Haley Davis evened the tally with their No. 2 slot win, 22-20, 21-18.
Tusculum pulled ahead thanks to the reverse sweep at No. 1, courtesy of Olivia O’Keefe and Emma Johnson, 16-21, 21-14, 15-12.
FSC garnered the final point via a fifth flight three-set win over Skyellar Hall and Emily Lawless, 19-21, 21-14, 15-12.
Match 2 Tampa 4, Tusculum 1
McLamb and Knutson were the lone Pioneers to score a point, needing a three-set slugfest to do so.
The No. 4 pairing tallied a 14-21, 21-15, 15-10 reverse sweep over the Spartans.
Shawel and Tea were the first to finish, falling 21-9, 21-12.
The top flight of Johnson and O’Keefe kept in close in their 21-16, 21-18 loss.
Hall and Lawless dropped their match at No. 5, 21-17, 21-11.
Davis and Miller were the victims of a reverse sweep after taking the first set 22-20. Tampa won the next two 21-11, 15-9.