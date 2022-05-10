MILLIGAN — Carson Reaves and Macy Waddell have punched their tickets to the Region 1-A tennis tournament.
The South Greene girls doubles team reached the District 1-A championship round in Monday’s tournament at Milligan University, finishing district runner-up.
Seeded third out of 12 teams and receiving a first-round bye, Reaves and Waddell won their quarterfinal match 8-3 over North Greene’s Franklin/Stone before defeating No. 2 seed Johnson County’s Rider/Rider 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Unicoi County’s DeGennaro/Havert won a thriller over Reaves/Waddell in the District 1-A championship 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
Chuckey-Doak’s Heidi Buch/Kaydin Murvin, seeded fourth, reached the semifinal round with an 8-5 quarterfinal win over North Greene’s Ellenburg/Ellis.
South Greene’s Anna Ottinger (No. 4) and Leonie Harnisch (No. 2) bowed out in the girls singles semifinal round. Ottinger defeated West Greene’s Shaylan Walker 8-0 before an 8-2 quarterfinal win over Happy Valley’s Adrianna Harageones. Harnisch defeated Johnson County’s Shawna Arnold 8-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to No. 3 Gracyn Carder (Happy Valley) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). Top seed and eventual champion Lily Mefford (Unicoi County) defeated Ottinger 6-1, 6-3.
In boy singles, No. 1 seed Lawson Burns (South Greene) and No. 2 Brantley Campbell (Chuckey-Doak) both reached the semifinal round. Burns topped Johnson County’s Sammy Seivers 8-2, with Campbell defeated West Greene’s CJ Parham 8-0. It was all Unicoi County in the championship, as No. 13 and eventual champion Brady Weems defeated Burns 6-2, 6-3 and No. 3 Sathvik Ramu topped Campbell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
West Greene’s Turner/Wilhoit reached the boys doubles semifinals by defeating North Greene’s Hayes/Johnson. Eventual champion and No. 1 seed Chanda/Abbott from Unicoi County reached the championship with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
UP NEXT
Reaves/Waddell take part in the region tournament from Knoxville’s Tyson Park on Monday starting at 9 a.m.