MURFREESBORO — Carson Reaves and Macey Waddell made school history one last time Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Rebels’ first-ever doubles team to reach the TSSAA state tournament became South Greene’s first female tennis players to win a match on the big stage. Reaves and Waddell won their state quarterfinal match before bowing out in the semifinal round in the TSSAA state championship at the Adams Tennis Complex.
“It feels very accomplishing,” Reaves said. “Not only have we done this for ourselves, we’ve done it for our school.”
And it’s not the first time the Reaves family has made South Greene tennis history. Carson’s older brother Turner Reaves and his doubles partner Landon Brown earned South Greene’s first-ever boys state tournament win in 2019, reaching the state semifinals.
On Thursday, Carson Reaves and Waddell followed suit.
Rain forced Thursday’s tennis matches to the Adams Tennis Complex’s eight-court indoor facility. Consequently, the TSSAA changed the format from best-of-three sets to pro sets, one match to eight points to determine the winner.
Reaves and Waddell defeated Kingston’s Bryn Gyolai/Braxton Fritz 8-4 in the state quarterfinal round to earn their historic semifinal berth.
“I get to tell everyone I’m as good as my brother now because I made it as far as he did,” Reaves said. “I definitely got a lot of criticism from him, but he also helped me a lot. It was nice to share a moment like this with him.
“Macey and I, we’ve been friends, so it’s nice to share it with someone who’s not made it this far before. It’s a good experience for her too.”
Indeed, Reaves had the experience with a state singles appearance in 2021.
And Waddell will have two more chances to reach the TSSAA state tournament, as Thursday wrapped up her sophomore tennis season.
A day after leading Summertown to the Class A team state championship, Ella Konig/Gracie Kelley defeated Reaves/Waddell 8-3 in the Class A doubles semifinals.
“Really proud of these girls, what they’ve come down here and done,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “Macey just started playing last year, and she worked in the offseason and got better … we just have to find some people to play with her now. We were top-end loaded with seniors this year.”
Jones also pointed out that Waddell will participate in summer competitions, many at the Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center, while also taking lessons this offseason.
Waddell still has two years to become South Greene’s fourth tennis player to reach the state tournament twice. Reaves and Jaelyn Casteel did so on the girls side, while David Worley qualified twice for the boys. Casteel qualified twice in singles, while Raves and Worley appeared once in singles and once in doubles.