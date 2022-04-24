MARYVILLE — Add two more event wins to Logan Wagner’s impressive season.
Wagner led the South Greene boys to a second-place finish in Saturday’s William Blount Invitational, winning both the discus (138-5) and shot put (47-2).
Isaiah Olson won the 100-meter dash with his time of 10.99 seconds. Jalen Ingram collected South Greene’s fourth event win in the high jump, clearing 6-0.
Hunter Burkey and Dion Blair both scored in three events. Burkey finished second in the 110-meter hurdles, third in high jump and sixth in triple jump. Blair took fourth in the 300 hurdles, seventh in the 110 hurdles and eighth in triple jump.
Keshawn Engram finished runner-up in the long jump and fourth in the 200 meters, Isaiah Ealey took sixth in long jump and Blake May seventh in the 300 hurdles.
The Rebels scored 100.5 points, comfortably ahead of third-place Heritage (70). Alcoa scored 157.5 to win the boys title.
On the girls side, Riley Ottinger (3200 meters) and Mackenzie Niston (triple jump) both earned a third-place finish. Ava Clark (100 hurdles), Natalie Freise (300 hurdles), Ava Clark (long jump) and Kylee Cutshaw (discus) all placed fourth in their respective events.
Niston finished fifth in discus, Freise fifth in the long jump, Claudia Lastra sixth in the triple jump, Macey Snapp sixth in the 100 hurdles and Abbey Hoxie seventh in the 100 meters. Autumn Lee (300 hurdles) and Ruth Alvarez (high jump) both placed eighth.
The Lady Rebels scored 75 points to tie Alcoa for third in the 14-team meet. Knoxville West scored 102 points to win, while runner-up William Blount had 86.