RUTLEDGE — Things looked promising midway through the third period of South Greene’s boys district tournament semifinal game against Grainger Saturday night as the Rebels had hit seven 3-pointers up until that point and were in total control.
But something clicked for the Grizzlies and they were able to reel off a 13-3 run to close the third and took that momentum into the fourth period on their way to a 59-52 win.
South Greene will host Chuckey-Doak in the third-place game of the tournament on Tuesday.
Isaac Hoese led the Rebels with 13 points, 12 from 3-point range. Jay Higgins scored 11 for South Greene (13-9). Grainger (18-8) had a hard time defending the 3-pointer as the Rebels connected on nine downtown shots in the contests.
South Greene took control at the start of the game as Hoese hit two triples and, later in the period, was fouled on a successful 3 and hit the free throw for a four-point play.
Grainger closed the opening period with seven straight points but the Rebels were still ahead, 15-11.
The second period was a back-and-forth affair until South Greene went up 23-19 on Aydan Hawks’ shot with three seconds remaining before halftime.
Higgins started the third with consecutive 3’s and when Hoese drained another one, the Rebels were ahead 33-22 with four minutes left in the period. That was when the Grizzlies kicked things up and scored 13 of the final 16 points of the period to cut South Greene’s lead to a single point at 36-35 headed to the final frame.
Brody Grubb started the fourth period for Grainger with a 3 that gave the Grizzlies the lead. From there, Ty Overbay scored 11 points down the stretch for Grainger to produce the 59-52 final.