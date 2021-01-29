RUTLEDGE — South Greene found itself down by 13 points early in the fourth period but the Rebels came clawing back behind the heroic effort of Luke Myers and Preston Bailey to almost knock off Grainger Friday night at The Den.
Myers scored eight points in a row at one point and Bailey netted nine points in the final frame but the Rebels fell just short, losing the District 2-2A game to the Grizzlies 67-65.
South Greene slips to 10-7 overall and 4-4 in the district, while the Grizzlies improve to 11-6, 7-2.
Bailey finished the game with 15 points and Myers was right behind with 14. Ty Bailey had 12 points for the Rebels and Aydan Hawk added 10.
Grainger ended the third period on a 9-1 run and then scored the first four points of the final period to go up 52-39.
The Rebels then started their comeback as Myers was unstoppable down low as he netted eight points over a minute and half span to narrow the Grizzlies’ advantage to 59-56.
Bailey scored five points with a 3-pointer and two free throws to get the lead down to a single possession at 61-59.
The Rebels had a good look at a shot that would have tied the game but it fell a bit short and Grainger grabbed the rebound.
The Grizzlies’ ability to get to the line was the key in the game as they hit 12 straight free throws in the final 2:05 of the contest.