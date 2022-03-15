Happy Valley High plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete a 12-10 baseball victory over South Greene Monday afternoon in the season opener for both schools on Rebel Hill.
It was the coaching debut for South Greene’s Joseph Tillery, who saw his band of Rebels come from an 8-3 deficit to tie the score at 10-10 in the bottom of the sixth, only to have the Warriors rally for a pair in the seventh and final frame to pull out the conference victory.
“It was not the end result we had hoped for,” Coach Tillery said after the setback. “But I think they showed they had no quit in them. I’m proud of the effort they made to come back and tie things up. We’re a young team and we will learn.”
Errors were plentiful, which is not unusual for this early in the season. The Warriors outhit the Rebels 14-8, and they also had 10 fielding errors, compared to five for the home squad. The Rebels used five pitchers in the contest, while Happy Valley got a gutsy performance from Tucker Shoun, who got the mound win with 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Happy Valley got two runs in the first inning off Reb starter Nate Lisenby as Andrew Little, who had three hits and scored four times in the game, came through with an RBI single and another run scored on an error.
South Greene evened things with solo runs in the first and second. A two-out double by Dustin Crum was followed by a run-scoring single by Isaac Collins in the first, and in the second Jesse Lawing reached on an error when his pop fly was misplayed by an infielder and he later scored on another throwing error by Happy Valley.
Happy Valley got three more runs in the third. Little had a double to knock in one run, and Drew Blevins got a hit to drive in another. An infield throwing error on the Rebs allowed the third run to score.
South Greene got one of those back in the home half of the third to close to 5-3 when Collins’ infield groundout scored Nate Lisenby, who started the inning with a single to right field.
The Warriors scored three more in the fourth to seemingly take control of the game at 8-3. Blevins had a two-run single and the third run came in on an infield groundout.
But South Greene chipped away. They rallied with three runs in the home half of the fourth and it came with two out. Alec Jones started it with an opposite field triple to the fence. Cody Rambo had an RBI hit, and Crum also came up with a base hit to drive one home. It was 8-6 after four.
The Rebs got out of the fifth with no additional damage, then made it 8-7 when Tucker Brown reached on an error, Jesse Lawing walked and after the runners moved up on a wild pitch, an infield grounder by Grayden Rader got a run home.
Happy Valley went up 10-7 in the top of the sixth, with the big blow a two-run single by Reagan Ensor.
But South Greene knotted things up in the bottom of the sixth. Cody Rambo reached on an error, went to second on a balk, and scored on a hit by Lisenby. Lisenby later scored when a throw to third went to left field. Collins reached on an error as well and later scored when Lawing’s infield grounder was thrown away at first base.
But the Rebels couldn’t hold. Colby Chausse started the seventh with a single to right and Little reached on an error. Blevins walked to load the sacks with one out. Hunter Smith hit an infield grounder that resulted in a force at second, but a run scored. Then the second run scored when the throw by the Rebs to first got away.
Shoun saved his best pitching effort for the bottom of the seventh, getting the Rebels out in order, including a pair of strikeouts.
Little had a double and two singles, scored four times and had two RBIs for Happy Valley. Blevins slapped out three hits in three trips and knocked in three runs. Colungo and Ensor each knocked in two runs with a pair of hits apiece.
A double and single by Dustin Crum led the Rebels while Nate Lisenby had two hits. Collins knocked in a pair of runs.
The two teams meet again Tuesday afternoon at Happy Valley.
Score by innings:
Happy Valley 203 302 2 — 12 14
South Greene 111 313 0 — 10 8
WP: Shoun LP: Collins. 2b Hits: HV—Little, Colungo; SG—Crum, Brown. 3b Hits: SG—Jones.