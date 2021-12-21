ROGERSVILLE — South Greene kept things simple and kept accumulating points on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rebels started fast and never let up, defeating Glenwood, Ala., 67-39 to take fifth place in the Big H BBQ Christmas bash at Cherokee High School.
Most of South Greene’s 21 first-quarter points came on layups, with the exception of a Cooper Kelley 3-pointer. Kelley then followed Conner Marshall’s 3-pointer with a steal and a three-point play in the second quarter, building a 30-15 lead.
“We talked a lot (Monday) about we’re not going to be a team to come down and set the ball up all the time,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “We’re going to have to get out and run the ball up and down the court. We did a really good job of doing that today.”
Kelley added two more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points off the bench to lead the Rebels (6-9). Luke Myers, who scored eight first-quarter points, scored twice in the paint during the third to give South Greene a 50-30 lead. Myers finished with 14 points, while Chandler Fillers and Clint Lamb both had nine.
With Conner Marshall and Zane Winter combining for 11 points, the Rebels got 34 points from their bench players.
”That’s good,” Hoese said. “I need them to be able to give those guys a rest here and there.”
South Greene played Monday and Tuesday without five players, one due to injury and the other four due to illness.
Lamb went 5-of-6 from the foul line in the third quarter, which saw the Rebels take a 39-22 lead on Fillers’ breakaway dunk. It marked the senior’s first dunk during a high school game.
The Gators never got closer than 12 points the rest of the contest, and South Greene’s lead reached 30 in the fourth quarter.
Cam White scored 10 points to lead Glenwood.
SG 21 14 15 17 — 67
G 11 11 10 7 — 39
SG (67): Cooper Kelley 18, Luke Myers 14, Chandler Fillers 9, Clint Lamb 9, T.J. Buckner 6, Conner Marshall 6, Zane Winter 5.
G (39): Cam White 10, Eli DeVaughn 8, Ron Beauchamp 6, Jaron Keyton 6, Lukas Holman 4, Owen Korytoski 3, Blake Gayles 2.
3-pointers: Cooper Kelley 3, Eli DeVaughn, Owen Korytoski, Conner Marshall, Zane Winter.
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to Hampton on Jan. 4.