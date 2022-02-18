GRAY — No, Jase Roderick isn’t a senior. But he handled the postseason pressure, and the basketball, like anything but a freshman.
And South Greene looked like anything but a team with a losing record Friday night. The No. 3 seed Rebels can now carry their late-season momentum into the district championship game. Avenging a regular season sweep, South Greene shut down No. 2 Johnson County 54-36 at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium in the District 1-2A semifinals.
It marked the fourth straight win for South Greene (12-16), which trailed only once in the game.
“To put two halves together like that defensively, that’s the thing I’m most proud of right now,” Rebels coach Terry Hoese said.
Coming off the bench, Roderick gave South Greene a boost with his second-quarter 3-pointer. And after a triple by Cooper Kelley, Luke Myers hit a layup as the first half expired, building a 24-14 lead.
Roderick then hit a putback and a pull-up jumper through contact in the third quarter to finish with 11 points.
T.J. Buckner had gotten the start before seeing limited action in the second half. But just when Hoese explained to Buckner that Roderick had remained in due to favorable matchups, Buckner responded with three words: “Coach, we won.”
“For (Buckner) to be a team player and understand his role, that’s huge,” Hoese said.
Luke Myers scored 16 points to lead the Rebels, scoring six first-half baskets in the paint. He accounted for three straight field goals in the first quarter to give the Rebels an 8-4 lead, after which they led throughout.
Hindered by three first-quarter fouls, including a technical, Clint Lamb returned and finished 11-of-16 at the foul line. Six of those free throws came in the fourth quarter, and he finished with 13 points.
Chandler Fillers and Myers each put back a miss early in the fourth quarter, the latter giving the Rebels a 47-34 lead and beginning a 9-0 run. Fillers drove to the basket with 2:55 remaining to make it 52-34.
Zack Parsons scored a game-high 18 points, and Preston Greer added 10 for the Longhorns (11-16). Parsons, who hit from 3-point range twice, cut South Greene’s lead to 10-8 in the second quarter. But Johnson County couldn’t get any closer.
South Greene never led by fewer than 11 points after Lamb’s fall-away jumper built a 30-14 lead in the third quarter.
“We communicated really well, made sure we got to the shooters and didn’t give them a bunch of wide open shots,” Hoese said. “The post defense tonight was good, but our outside guys being able to get to the shooters is what helped.”
UP NEXT
South Greene seeks its first district championship since 2012 on Tuesday at Daniel Boone High School. The Rebels take on Chuckey-Doak for the District 1-2A crown at 7:30 p.m.
SG 10 14 16 14 — 54
JC 5 9 11 11 — 36
SG (54): Luke Myers 16, Clint Lamb 13, Jase Roderick 11, Chandler Fillers 7, Cooper Kelley 3, Hayden Hartman 2, Conner Marshall 2.
JC (36): Zack Parsons 18, Preston Greer 10, Connor Simcox 6, Dalton Osborne 2.
3-pointers: Zack Parsons 2, Cooper Kelley, Jase Roderick.