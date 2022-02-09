ELIZABETHTON — Don’t look now, but the South Greene boys appear to be peaking at the right time.
The Rebels took down Unaka on the road Tuesday night, 71-65 in overtime, to complete their regular season.
After finishing conference play with a 5-3 mark, the Rebels (11-16) collected their third straight win Tuesday night.
Seniors Hayden Hartman and Luke Myers combined for 10 of South Greene’s 11 points in overtime, including 6-of-7 at the foul line.
Myers, who scored four of his team-high eight baskets in the third quarter, finished with 20 points. Hartman hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points. Clint Lamb had 12, eight in the second half, and Chandler Fillers scored 10 including his and-one in the fourth quarter.
Cooper Kelley hit from 3-point range twice for his six points, T.J. Buckner scored five points and Jase Roderick three. The latter two each hit from deep in the first quarter.
South Greene led 19-14 after one quarter but trailed 33-31 at halftime and 54-46 after three, before rallying in the fourth.
Joseph Slagle hit seven 3-pointers and led the Rangers (10-15) with 24 points. Joe-z Blamo added 23, and Landon Ramsey had 10.
GIRLS
UNAKA 74
SOUTH GREENE 66
South Greene couldn’t make up enough ground in the fourth quarter, dropping an eight-point decision to Class A’s ninth-ranked team.
Down 17-13 after one quarter, the Lady Rebels trailed 37-28 at the half and 52-38 after three quarters.
Emma Cutshall scored 19 points to lead the Lady Rebels (15-14), who posted a perfect 8-0 mark in District 1-2A. Haley Susong hit five 3-pointers, three in the fourth quarter, to finish with 15 points.
Hailey Brooks and Evie Rader both scored 10, with Brooks scoring all her points in the second half. Madison Hensley scored eight points, matching Cutshall with two triples, while Amelia Mullins scored four.
Lyndie Ramsey led Unaka (21-5) with 27 points, 19 in the second half. Macy Ensor hit from deep six times and scored 19 points, with Keiana Forney adding 14.