South Greene’s pass defense will surely be more active this week.
Still ranked 10th in Class 2A, the Rebels (6-2) welcome their third Region 1-3A opponent this week. For the first time since August 2001, just 18 days before 9/11, Johnson County (2-4) makes the journey to Rebel Hill.
As far as common opponents, Johnson County lost at Chuckey-Doak (48-12) and West Greene (22-14) before dropping last week’s 24-6 decision at Happy Valley.
None of those teams played South Greene closer than 31 points, as the Rebels beat Happy Valley 39-8 on Sept. 2.
The Rebels had to defend only five pass attempts in last week’s win over North Greene. The lone completion went for negative yardage.
But the Longhorns will pass much more often out of their spread offense, led by sophomore quarterback Connor Simcox. Against Happy Valley, Simcox went 18-of-32 for 171 yards, though 13 of those completions came in the fourth quarter. He had thrown for 162 the previous week in Johnson County’s 29-26 win over Claiborne.
Nate Rice has been Simcox’s favorite target, with 135 receiving yards against Claiborne and 67 last week.
Dalton Brown, who sometimes takes the direct snap in the wildcat, lines up behind Simcox. He ran for a team-high 47 yards, followed by Cory Neely with 44, against West Greene.
Junior linebacker Derek Miller leads the South Greene defense with 44 tackles, five stops for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception. Hayden Hartman has 31 stops with four TFL, while Jalen Ingram, Clint Lamb and Luke Myers all have 29 stops. Brian Smith and Keshawn Engram have a combined four TFL.
The Longhorns’ defense bases out of a 3-3 stack. Lineman Trevor Henson led Johnson County with 16 tackles against Claiborne, with senior linebacker Ethan Icenhour adding 11. Henson had 13 stops last week, while Icenhour and Grinnan Walker both had eight. Jace Stout also intercepted two passes against Happy Valley.
Senior quarterback Luke Myers played just two series last week, throwing touchdowns on both drives. He’s up to 1,543 yards passing and 550 rushing this year, throwing for 17 touchdowns with 12 more on the ground.
On just 14 catches, Jalen Ingram has 350 yards and seven touchdowns, both team highs. Clint Lamb (340 yards) and Chandler Fillers (334 yards) have combined for 48 receptions, while Caleb Robinson has caught 18 passes for 338.
Ronan Buss has rushed for 277 yards with 114 receiving, accounting for five TDs.
And don’t be surprised to see freshman Jacob Susong line up at quarterback. He went 8-of-10 for 134 yards and two scores against North Greene.
Kickoff at Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.
WEST GREENE AT UNICOI CO.
Just two wins stand between West Greene and its first region championship. The first hurdle? Ninth-ranked Unicoi County.
But the Blue Devils (7-1, 2-0 Region 1-3A) saw their undefeated streak end with a thud last week, as Class A’s sixth-ranked Cloudland won 28-0 at Erwin. And that came just a week after Cloudland rallied past visiting West Greene 20-7.
The Highlanders are the only common opponent between West Greene (4-3, 2-0) and Unicoi County so far.
Chuckey-Doak, which faces West Greene on Oct. 29, nearly erased a 20-0 deficit against the Blue Devils before falling 20-12. Unicoi County’s ground attack of Nehemiah Edwards and Caleb Pelaez did its damage that night.
Edwards ran 20 times for 153 yards and two scores, while Pelaez gained 54.
Edwards gained just 40 yards against Cloudland last week. Bryson Peterson completed 4-of-10 for 78 yards, hitting Lucas Slagle twice for 35 along with a 41-yard completion to Ty Johnson.
Buffaloes’ defensive lineman Roger Marshall has a team-high 46 tackles through seven outings, including three sacks. Ethan Turner, who has 36 stops and six tackles for loss, has two sacks, an interception and a blocked punt.
Linebacker Wyatt Moody now has 29 tackles along with a pick-six.
On offense, Jaden Gregg has grown comfortable in his quarterback role. He’s thrown for 706 yards and seven touchdowns, with Turner catching 29 passes for 407 yards and four scores. Braylon Rader (158) and Keith Valentine (106) each have two receiving touchdowns.
Gregg has also rushed for 126 yards, behind Janson Kesterson’s 351 yards and four scores. Hunter Gregg averaged 30.7 return yards on seven kickoffs last week.
The Blue Devils defense allowed 345 yards, all rushing, against Cloudland. Linemen Brody Rasnick, Esteban Mendoza and Ty Owen all had a tackle for loss against Chuckey-Doak.
Kickoff from Erwin is set for 7:30 p.m.