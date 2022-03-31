Isaiah Olson and Hunter Burkey further cemented their names in South Greene’s record book.
In Tuesday’s meet at Jefferson County, Burkey cleared a school-record 6-0 in the high jump, while Olson finished the 200-meter dash in a South Greene record t time of 23.04 seconds. Both results were good enough to place first.
Burkey also won the 110-meter hurdles (17.47) while placing second in the 300 hurdles (45.41) and fourth in the pole fault (8-0). Olson won the 100-meter dash with his time of 11.23 seconds.
Logan Wagner won shot put at 48-1 while placing second in discus (115-10). Blake May cleared 10-0 to place first in pole vault, with Matthew Mancil (8-0) taking third.
Jalen Ingram placed second in the long jump (20-1), just ahead of third-place Keshawn Engram (19-10), and fifth in the high jump at 5-6. Dion Blair took seventh in high jump, and Jori Ray eighth in the 3200 meter run.
On the girls side, Cadence Mancil edged teammate Aydan Dyer for first place in the pole vault. Both tied the school record by clearing 8-0, with Mancil winning on makes and misses.
Riley Ottinger finished the 3200 meters in 16:02.60 to win the race while taking fifth in the 1600 meter run, ahead of eighth-place Reese Ottinger who took seventh in the 800.
Natalie Freise (54.57) finished second in the 300 meter hurdles, where Macey Snap took seventh while Autumn Lee placed seventh in the 100 hurdles.
Dyer, Ruth Alvarez and Claudia Lastra placed fourth through sixth in the triple jump. Ava Clark and Mackenzie Niston, who placed fifth in discus, took fourth and sixth respectively in the high jump.
The South Greene girls also got wins in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays to finish with 102 points, while the boys tallied 121.5. Both finished second in the team standings behind host Jefferson County.