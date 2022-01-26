South Greene coach Terry Hoese feels the District 2-2A basketball tournament will be up for grabs to the team that gets hot at the right time, and he hopes his Rebels began to heat up Tuesday night after exploding in the fourth quarter to take a 70-54 win over cross-county rival West Greene at the Rebel Gym.
The Rebels got 20 points and eight rebounds from Luke Myers and 19 points and seven boards from Chandler Fillers, while Clint Lamb tallied nine of his 16 points in the final period as South Greene got on a roll down the stretch to put away the Buffs.
“I can’t say enough about the people we got into the game in the first half when Clint and Jase (Roderick) both picked up two early fouls,” Hoese said. “They kept us in the game, and I hate some of those guys didn’t even get back in the game in the second half as our starters started playing pretty well. But they did a really good job for us.”
The victory gave South Greene a sweep of the doubleheader as the Lady Rebels controlled the Lady Buffs to the tune of 74-48.
BIG FOURTH QUARTER
The first half was a blow-for-blow slugfest by the two old rivals with neither team able to get an advantage. The Buffs went up by eight in the opening quarter after foul problems saddled Lamb and Roderick and led 20-14 at the stop. But the Rebs stormed back in the second, going on an 8-2 run to get back even at 22-22 with 5:11 left in the half, and the score was still tied at 28 at intermission.
Fillers hit a basket to start the third to give the Rebs a 30-28 lead, and they gradually upped that margin as Lamb, who hadn’t yet scored in the contest, reeled off eight consecutive points to help the Rebs grab a 43-34 lead with 2:20 remaining in the period.
But it was West Greene’s turn to rally, and they did just that, going on a 7-1 spurt with buckets from Austin Wampler and Ethan Turner before Drake McInrye threaded a 3-pointer that closed the deficit to 48-46.
The Rebels suddenly took off with a bang and scored 11 straight in a two-minute span of the fourth that put the game away. Lamb and Myers were key, but the biggest surprise might have been the eight points in the quarter that reserve junior Hayden Birdwell put on West Greene down the stretch.
“Hayden had only one day of practice and he came in and did that,” Hoese smiled. “He’s been out about all season with injuries and other issues, but he played hard for us.”
The lead grew to 16 points when Birdwell banked in a layup with 1:30 left, and the final scored remained at that margin.
The win improved the Rebels to 7-15 on the year, 3-2 in the league.
West Greene showed balance in scoring, led by Leyton Frye with 16 points, while Ethan Turner chipped in with 13 points and eight boards, and Joshi Haase added 13. The Buffs are now 9-8, 2-4 in the league.
“It would be hard to bet against anybody in our district tournament,” Hoese said. “I think any of the teams can beat the others on a given night, so it should be interesting.”
WEST GREENE (54): McIntyre 7, Leyton Frye 16, Joshi Haase 12, Ethan Turner 13, K.Williams 2, Wampler 4.
SOUTH GREENE (70): Clint Lamb 16, Buckner 1, Chandler Fillers 19, Hartman 6, Luke Myers 20, Birdwell 8, Roderick 0.
3-Point Goals: WG—2 (McIntyre, Frye). SG—2 (Hartman 2).
WEST GREENE 20 8 11 15 — 54
SOUTH GREENE 14 14 17 25 — 70
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 74
WEST GREENE 48
Gunner Emma Cutshall and post Evie Rader combined for 44 points to lead South Greene.
Cutshall, a sophomore, hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the charge, while Rader knocked down 21 points, missing only two field goal attempts as she gave the Rebs a much-needed presence in the paint.
“Everybody didn’t shoot well, but Emma sure did,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “And it was really good to see Evie have that kind of a night.”
Cutshall hit 9-of-15 from the field for the game, including the five long ones, and helped her team pull away in the second half.
The Lady Buffs were able to hang tough for a half. They were down 17-9 after one quarter and only 25-16 with two minutes left in the first half. But the Rebs scored the final eight points of the half to up their lead to 33-16 at intermission.
Cutshall hit two long ones and Susong two field goals in an 8-2 run to start the third quarter and improve the lead to 43-18 and it was too much of an uphill battle for the Buffs after that.
Amelia Mullins and Rader each had eight rebounds to lead South Greene (12-13, 5-0).
West Greene (11-10, 3-3) got 12 points from Megan Daniels, 11 points and six rebounds from Tayli Rader and 10 points and eight rebounds from Taylor Lawson.
WEST GREENE (48): Megan Daniels 12, Cox 3, M.Brown 5, Tayli Rader 11, Taylor Lawson 10, Cloran 2, Jordan 2, Bryant 3.
SOUTH GREENE (74): Susong 9, Hensley 7, Brooks 5, Emma Cutshall 23, Mullins 4, Gregg 5, Evie Rader 21.
3-Point Goals: WG—5 (Daniels 2, Cox, M.Brown, Bryant). SG—8 (Cutshall 5, Susong, Hensley, Gregg).
WEST GREENE 9 7 13 19 — 48
SOUTH GREENE 17 16 19 22 — 74
NEXT UP
West Greene will be at home on Thursday night to battle Cherokee, then host Happy Valley next Tuesday.
South Greene goes to district foe Happy Valley on Friday, then hosts another district rival in Johnson County on Tuesday.