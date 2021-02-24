A strength of the South Greene boys’ basketball team this season has been its shooting from the perimeter.
Tuesday night at the Rebel gym in the District 2-2A tournament consolation game against Chuckey-Doak, the shots weren’t falling. But the Rebs still managed to escape with a 71-61 victory over the Black Knights to take third place.
Coach Terry Hoese summed up his team’s shooting night in one word: “atrocious.”
“It’s one of our worst games this year,” he said with a sigh. “But I just had an idea going in that this game would be ugly. I saw (Monday) in practice that we had very little energy, and that’s discouraging to me. It’s tournament time and for us to not be ready to play, well, I take the blame for that. That’s on me. We were very fortunate to get out of here tonight with a win.”
Maybe the team was still reeling over a tough loss in the tourney semifinals at Grainger on Saturday, a team the Rebels had on the ropes until the fourth quarter. The Rebels had beaten the Knights in both regular season meetings by a wide margin.
“I think you have to credit Chuckey-Doak, too,” Hoese said. “Sam (Coach Broyles) has his team playing a lot better than they did earlier in the year. They took it to us all night.”
Down 34-32 at halftime, Chuckey-Doak used a 10-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to jump into a 42-36 lead and Hoese whistled for time out. Kameron Yost and Tyler Ramsey led that Chuckey-Doak charge and both finished with 20 points on the night.
It was a different South Greene team over the final three minutes of the third as the Rebels responded with a 9-0 run that lifted them back ahead by a 45-42 score.
Luke Myers led that rally, making two field goals by scoring on inbounds pass plays and and also knocked down a pair of free throws.
The Rebels then marched to the free throw line a bunch in the final quarter and proved to be deadly, at one point hitting 13 straight before finishing 16-of-19 in the period. For the game, they made 26 of 32 foul shots.
“To our credit, the kids made the foul shots when we had to have them,” Hoese said. A 5-0 run to start the fourth quarter had the lead at 52-42, culminating a 14-0 run that started in the third.
The Knights had one final run left in them and back-to-back layups on strong drives to the hoop by Ramsey had the lead trimmed to 58-55 with 4:15 to go. That’s when the streak of free throws began that kept the Rebels in the lead and C-D could not threaten again.
Luke Myers and Ty Bailey combined for 42 points with 21 points each. Aydan Hawk hit double figures with 10. Myers also had 10 rebounds and Isaac Hoese picked off seven caroms.
“We’ll move on and play whoever’s next,” Hoese said.
That “next” will be Elizabethton, which lost to Sullivan East in the District 1 championship game Tuesday night. The Region 1-2A contest is set at Elizabethton on Saturday night at 7.
The last time the two teams met was at this same stage a year ago, and the Rebels pulled off a 48-47 upset.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (61): Kameron Yost 20, Caden Tullock 13, Tyler Ramsey 20, Treadway 2, Derry 6.
SOUTH GREENE (71): Hoese 6, Higgins 6, Aydan Hawk 10, P.Bailey 2, Ty Bailey 21, Luke Myers 21, Hartman 5.
Score by quarters:
Chuckey-Doak 8 24 10 19 — 61
South Greene 11 23 11 26 — 71