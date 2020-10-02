COSBY — The South Greene Rebels dealt Cosby its third straight shutout with a 49-0 win on Friday night.
The Rebels improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 1-2A play.
An interception on Cosby’s first drive of the game gave South Greene all the momentum it needed.
Quarterback Luke Myers found the end zone first midway through the first quarter. He completed seven of 11 passes with two TDs, while rushing for 99 yards and another score on seven carries.
Myers also returned a pick-six late in the third quarter.
Cosby marched down the field at the start of the second quarter before a fumble inside the 5-yard line gave South Greene a chance to push the ball downfield and score again.
Preston Bailey caught a 15-yard pass from Myers to extend the lead to 14-0.
Cosby could not steer away from the turnover bug, losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions in the first half.
South Greene’s Mark Crum carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards and a score, while Corey Houser rushed three times for 50 yards and a score.
“We had some bad penalties early. We did what we had to do to clean those up,” said South Greene coach Shawn Jones. “Cosby plays hard. Hats off to them. If they had a few more guys they would give a lot of teams a run for their money.”
South Greene continued to pour points on the board in the second half.
“We cleaned up those penalties and kind of knew we needed to score coming out of the half to get the momentum back on our side,” Jones said.
The Rebels made it 42-0 late in the third quarter when Crum scored for 3 yards out.
Cosby (1-5, 1-2) has been short-handed most of the season, only having 22 players total for the season opener. Due to injuries, most players are playing on both sides of the ball and adjusting to several positions.
Cosby will travel to Claiborne County next Friday, while South Greene plays at North Greene.
“We just need to get healthy. We have injuries right now that are killing us,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We just need more kids to come out here to play ball. Every kid I have on the sideline played tonight and it’s wearing them out.”