The South Greene Lady Rebels softball team defeated Cumberland Gap 16-0 on Monday and lost 12-1 to David Crockett on Friday.
In the win over Cumberland Gap, South Greene cranked out 14 hits.
Evie Rader had two hits; Whitney Casteel had three hits, including a double and a home run, and four RBI; Lexi Miller had a hit and an RBI; Sydney Gentry had a double and two RBI; Haley Gosnell had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI; Hannah Penley had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI; Katie Willett had a hit and an RBI; and Anna Willett had a hit.
Miller took the win in the circle. In five innings, she gave up three hits, walked one and struck out six.
Against Crockett, Gosnell had two hits, including a double.
BASEBALL Claiborne 8, West Greene 7
West Greene’s Allen Vaughn went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, while Kenton Cobble had a double and an RBI.
Bailey McIntyre had a hit and an RBI, Trey Tweed had a hit, Damien Burns had a hit and an RBI, Aaron Waddell had a hit, and Judson Higgins had a hit and an RBI.
Tweed pitched 2⅓ innings of solid relief. He gave up a hit, an unearned run, walked two and struck out one.
Chase Foster pitched five scoreless innings of relief for Claiborne. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five.
Foster also had a double and three RBI.
BOYS TENNIS Greeneville 8 Jefferson County 1
In singles, Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy won 8-1, Jackson Weems won 8-1, Masen Flaglor won 8-0, Tanner Smith won 8-2, Noah Helton won 8-6, Grayson Hite won 8-1
In doubles, Kennedy teamed with Weems for an 8-0 win, while Smith and Helton won 8-4.
GIRLS TENNIS Greeneville 9 Jefferson County 0
In singles, Greeneville’s Katie Leonard won 8-2, Morgan Mysinger won 8-6, Allie Renner won 8-4, Zoey Hayes won 8-2, Nia Newberry won 8-1 and Palmer Ballard won 8-6.
In doubles, Leonard and Mysinger won 8-3, Renner and Ballard won 8-1, and Hayes and Newberry won 8-2.