AFTON — Look out, Luke Myers. Jalen Ingram can turn the momentum of a game, too.
Friday wasn’t the first time Ingram has scored on the second-half kickoff. But his scoop and score gave South Greene an unexpected boost as the Rebels put away Chuckey-Doak 48-12 at The Black Hole.
Running down to cover Hayden Hartman’s kickoff, Ingram found himself in the right place to scoop up the fumbled return and take it 30 yards to the end zone. The score gave South Greene (4-2) a 34-6 lead, and Chuckey-Doak’s ensuing touchdown did little to erase the damage.
“That’s just what Jalen does for us,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said, remembering Ingram’s second-half kickoff return against Hampton in 2020.
Myers made plenty of big plays himself, completing 14 of 20 passes for 249 yards and rushing for 98. He played a role in all of South Greene’s other six touchdowns, and his 15-yard touchdown run with 11:13 remaining invoked the running clock.
The signal caller spearheaded South Greene’s first touchdown drive with a 31-yard punt return to the Black Knight 44. He ran 31 yards to the end zone three plays later.
“Luke did his stuff tonight … that’s how we go,” Jones said.
Myers hit Clint Lamb in the flat for a 33-yard touchdown on South Greene’s next possession. And it took Myers just five plays to answer Chuckey-Doak’s first touchdown as his screen to Ronan Buss went for a 14-yard score.
The Black Knights (2-3) turned the ball over on downs at the South Greene 35, and Myers found Caleb Robinson for a 44-yard gain on the next play. Myers then hit Ingram down the middle for a 28-6 halftime lead.
Chandler Fillers caught his first touchdown pass of the season late in the third quarter, a 30-yard deep post from Myers.
Hartman, who kicked two extra points and handled kickoff duties, led the Rebels’ defense with eight tackles and two stops for loss.
“The thing about Hayden that’s really cool, the first time he ever started playing football was halfway through the season last year,” Jones said. “Very impressive what he’s doing. He’s a great athlete.”
Robinson had three TFL while catching three passes for 96 yards. Fillers caught four passes for 51, with Lamb grabbing two for 48.
Jaylen Willett rushed for 40 yards on seven carries to lead Chuckey-Doak, while Cadin Tullock completed 5 of 13 for 33.
The Black Knights drove 50 yards after falling behind 12-0, the biggest play being Brasen Murvin’s 11-yard run. Willett scored from the 2 to make it a 12-6 game.
A botched snap on fourth down led to Chuckey-Doak’s other score, an 8-yard touchdown run by Colton Smith.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to conference play on Friday with the Black Knights hosting Unicoi County. South Greene can clinch another conference title with a win at Hampton.
SG 12-16-13-7 — 48
C-D 0-6-6-0 — 12
First Quarter
SG — Luke Myers 31-run (run failed)
SG — Clint Lamb 33-pass from Myers (run failed)
Second Quarter
C-D — Jaylen Willett 2-run (run failed)
SG — Ronan Buss 14-pass from Myers (Lamb pass from Myers)
SG — Jalen Ingram 21-pass from Myers (Buss pass from Myers)
Third Quarter
SG — Ingram 30-fumble return (run failed)
C-D — Colton Smith 8-run (run failed)
SG — Chandler Fillers 30-pass from Myers (Hayden Hartman kick)
Fourth Quarter
SG — Myers 15-run (Hartman kick)
First Downs: SG 18, C-D 12
Rushes-Yards: SG 29-137, C-D 36-97
Passing: SG 257, C-D 33
Comp-Att-Int: SG 16-22-0, C-D 5-13-0
Total Offense: SG 394, C-D 130
Punts-Avg.: SG 1-28, C-D 4-28.5
Fumbles-Lost: SG 2-0, C-D 2-1
Penalties-Yards: SG 12-132, C-D 6-51