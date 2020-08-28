WHITE PINE — A century or so from now when a historian is going through the annuals of Lakeway Christian Academy, the records will show that the first official football game played by the Lions came on Aug. 28, 2020, and they lost to South Greene High School 49-12.
Luke Myers, South Greene’s talented junior quarterback, ran for two touchdowns and passed for another while sitting out much of the second half as the Rebs ran roughshod over the first-year program.
Although the score was lop-sided, the Lions, comprised primarily of freshmen and sophomores, showed some talent, racking up 221 yards of offense (170 of those passing) against a solid South Greene defense. Their downfall was the inability to slow South Greene’s offense, with an offensive line that knocked the Lions off the ball and set up big running plays.
The Rebels chalked up 385 yds of offense, 277 rushing and 108 passing. It was their second win of the year in two starts, and they open their home campaign next Thursday against Cocke County.
“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” Reb Coach Shawn Jones said. “I thought we did what we needed to do. They had a tough time stopping our offense, but give that team a couple of years and they will be really strong. They were mostly freshmen and sophomores and they had some special kids. We’ve just got to keep working to get better and it will be good to play one at home next week.”
The Rebs punted only once in the game, and it came in the second half when the second string offense had gotten penned up inside their own 10-yd. line and Myers came in to punt one that covered 52 yds when it quit rolling.
Scoring came quickly in the first half. The Rebs took the opening kickoff and Caleb Robinson got them in good shape by returning the kickoff to the Lakeway 21. Four plays later, Myers on a keeper punched it into the end zone and Jay Higgins tacked on the PAT with less than two minutes gone from the clock.
The Lions picked up a first down on their first possession in history, but had to punt. The punt was a good one, stopping dead at the SG 11-yd. line. But South Greene didn’t flinch, driving 89 yards in 11 plays. They used only one pass, a 14-yd. third down and 5 strike from Myers to Preston Bailey that kept the drive alive. The touchdown came on a 4-yd. burst over right tackle by Corey Houser. Higgins’ PAT kick was wide but the Rebs were up 13-0 with 2:14 left in the first.
The Lions gave the big home crowd something to cheer about by responding with a well-executed drive that covered 73 yards. Shajai Jackson got runs of 10 and 11 back-to-back from his running back post. Quarterback Levi Martin passed 18 yards to Cory Fanti, then hooked up with Fanti again on a 33-yd. pass which showed off Fanti’s running skills. The PAT was no good but the Lions were on the board, down 13-6.
Bailey took the ensuing kickoff and returned it all the way to the house from his own 16, but the play was nullified due to a penalty. Instead South Greene had to start at their 12, and they moved down the field quickly with Myers running for 14, then 12. Mark Crum had an 11-yd. scamper. Myers zig-zagged his way out of the passing pocket on a 28-yd. run that set up the touchdown, which came on a 15-yd. blast by Houser. A 2-point conversion pass from Myers to Jaylen Ingram upped the count to 21-6.
The Rebels really salted things away with two more touchdowns before the first half ended. A punt return for an apparent score by Ingram was called back on another penalty, but it didn’t matter because the Rebs started at the Lakeway 40 and scored in five plays. A 26-yd. run by Myers , followed by an 18-yd. bolt, set up the score from the 1-yd. line. Myers walked into the end zone untouched and Higgins kicked the point for a 28-6 lead.
With only 1:49 left in the opening half, the Rebels got the ball right back when Cody Rambo recovered a Lakeway fumble on the kickoff.
Starting at the Lions’ 40, the Rebs put it back into the end zone as Myers completed four straight passes: 14 to Robinson, 19 to Bailey, 24 to Crum on a screen pass, and the final 8 yd. strike to Chandler Fillers. Higgins’ point-after made it 35-6 at intermission.
A punt return by Ingram early in the second half set up South Greene’s next score. It came on a 10-yd. run by Ingram and the PAT made it 42-6.
That would be all the action for the starting lineup for SG as the mercy rule went into effect and reserves took over. That group got a touchdown with 8:03 left in the game when Phillip Blair scored on an 8-yd. run.
Lakeway got its final score with just over a minute remaining when Matthew Carter tossed a 22-yd. touchdown pass to Ethan West, making the final 49-12.
Myers led the rushing attack for the winners with 140 yards on 12 carries. Crum finished with 40 yards rushing. Myers also completed 8-of-9 passes for 108 yards and a TD. Bailey caught three passes for 40 yards.
Jackson paced Lakeway Christian with 46 yards rushing on 12 carries. Quarterbacks Martin and Carter combined to hit 12-of-20 passes for 170 yards.