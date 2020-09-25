South Greene walked off of Rebel Hill on Friday night feeling good after making a statement that should ring loud and clear across all of Greene County, and the region as a whole.
The Rebels won every facet of the game on Friday and knocked off Chuckey-Doak 41-14 to take a commanding lead for the County Cup while also staying undefeated.
“How about them Rebels?” South Greene coach Shawn Jones exclaimed after his team’s win on Friday. “We came out here tonight and dominated. We had some penalties, and I think that was the only thing that could stop us all night. This game can be the difference between a good team and a great team. I felt after this we have the opportunity to be a great team.”
South Greene went into the game looking to spread the ball around it’s offense and show off the weapons quarterback Luke Myers has around him. That is exactly what happened. Myer finished the night with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he was 12-of-18 passing for 176 yards and two more scores.
Myers completed passes to five different receivers. Preston Bailey caught five passes for 34 yards, Caleb Robinson had two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Chandler Fillers caught two balls for 37 yards with a touchdown.
“We felt like we would have some opportunities in the passing game,” Jones said. “We knew they had some big linemen that would be tough to run against. We wanted to get a lot of guys involved, and that was good to see. You know you have a great ball club when you spread it around. I think that will be very important down the road.”
On the ground Corey Houser added 93 yards and two touchdowns. South Greene finished the night with 385 yards of offense.
Chuckey-Doak started the night with a methodical 12-play 71 yard drive that gave the Black Knights an early 7-0 advantage.
Matthew Palazzo threw for 48 yards on the drive and Hayden Anderson capped it by grabbing a deep out and then diving across the pylon for a 25-yard score.
After that South Greene’s defense was dominant, allowing just 101 yards the rest of the night. Only 53 of those yards came against South Greene’s starters. Dakota Seaton was the highlight maker for the Rebels’ defense with three sacks on the night.
The Rebels also held the Knights’ star rusher Evan Murvin to 40 yards on 22 carries.
“Coach (Joe) Case did a heck of a job with the defense tonight,” Jones said. “We did a heck of a job against Murvin, we knew we had to slow him down. We were aggressive and we won the physical game tonight.”
Myers and the Rebels waited until late in the first quarter to strike for the first time. Backed up and looking at third down with 14 yards to gain Myers found Caleb Robinson crossing the field with no one near him. Robinson pulled in the pass and the hauled it 64 yards, breaking two tackles at the 10-yard line before scoring.
South Greene moved in front 14-7 with 9:20 left in the first half. Myers powered up the middle before breaking to the outside, charging up the boundary and then leaping across the goal line for a 28-yard touchdown run.
Myers again used his legs to make the score 21-7. The junior quarterback slammed off of his right tackle and powered in an 8-yard score.
Myers’ arm moved South Greene’s lead to 28-7 with 57 seconds left in the first half when he lobbed a pass up to fillers running a seam route. Fillers went above a Knights’ defender and landed in the end zone for a 28-yard score.
Houser stretched the lead 35-7 with 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The running back took a counter to the left side and spun out of a pair of tackles before racing up the sideline for a 67-yard score.
Houser was not done and scored again on an eight-yard toss sweep.
Chuckey-Doak completed the scoring with 7:01 remaining. Jaylen Willet started the two-play drive with a 31-yard catch and run. Murvin finished it with 17-yard touchdown run.
Palazzo threw for 131 yards and one touchdown for Chuckey-Doak.