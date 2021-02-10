It’s always a sad time when a coach has to watch his senior class depart, but Tuesday night was especially difficult for veteran South Greene coach Terry Hoese as his Rebels celebrated Senior Night with a 67-47 win over District 2-2A rival Claiborne.
“Wow, I started coaching this bunch in AAU ball when they were in the fifth grade, so we’ve been together a long time,” Hoese said after the win, which improved his squad to 6-4 in district play. “It’s truly a special bunch.”
The seniors came through in flying colors, as four of them scored in double figures as they dominated the Bulldogs from late in the first quarter the rest of the way.
Jay Higgins knocked down 20 to lead the way, while Isaac Hoese scored 14, Ty Bailey had 11 and Preston Bailey netted 10. Aydan Hawk was just a bit short of double digits with eight points.
“We didn’t use our normal rotation tonight because this game was all about the seniors,” Hoese said. “They got off to a slow start … maybe they were too fired up … but then they started making some shots. This bunch can shoot. Once the shots started falling we were able to get some separation and played pretty well.”
The Rebels hit nine 3-pointers in the game, four by Hoese, but it was the Bulldogs who started strong, making a couple of first quarter treys that boosted them to a 12-6 lead with 2:50 left. But two long ones from Hoese with a 2-pointer by Ty Bailey sandwiched in between rallied the Rebs to an 8-0 run that put them ahead 14-12, and they never trailed again.
“We turned up the defense a bit and got some turnovers, and that helped us get started,” the coach said. Claiborne made 16 turnovers in the first half.
After a 19-14 first quarter lead, Ty Bailey and Higgins scored back-to-back to start the second frame and boost the lead to 24-14. Claiborne answered with buckets by Ethan Cupp and Tommy Hicks to get it back to 24-18, but that would be the visitors’ final rally.
South Greene outscored Claiborne 11-2 the rest of the half and went to the locker room at intermission with a 35-20 advantage.
Seven more Claiborne turnovers to start the third helped the Rebs quickly expand their lead, which grew to 58-33 by the close of the third canto. Higgins and Hoese each scored eight points in the third.
Seth Morelock was the only Bulldog in double digit scoring with 11. Tyler Myatt scored nine.
The South Greene girls game with Claiborne was called off as the Lady Bulldogs are now dealing with some COVID issues. Whether that game can be rescheduled remains to be seen.
The Lady Rebels have a makeup game at home against West Greene on Thursday. The girls and boys are scheduled to play at Chuckey-Doak on Friday night.
CLAIBORNE (47): Bailey 0, Seth Morelock 11, Myatt 9, Peoples 7, Cupp 5, Del Irvin 3, Hicks 5, Smith 7.
SOUTH GREENE (67): Isaac Hoese 14, Jay Higgins 20, Hawk 8, Preston Bailey 10, Ty Bailey 11, Myers 4.
CLAIBORNE 14 6 13 14 — 47
SOUTH GREENE 19 16 23 9 — 67