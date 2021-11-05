It’s no secret that South Greene has a dynamite offense. They’ve proven that over the course of the 2021 football regular season.
But Coach Shawn Jones thinks maybe the Rebel defense just doesn’t get enough credit. If they keep playing as they did Friday night, more accolades will be coming their way.
South Greene opened the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs with a 42-0 whipping of visiting York Institute, holding the Dragons from Region 2 to only 11 yds. total offense in the ball game and advancing to next week’s second round. The opponent will be Oneida, the No. 2 team from Region 2-2A, who beat Cumberland Gap 33-6 in a first round game Friday night. Next week’s game will be played on Rebel Hill.
“Our defense has played well all year, and tonight they were lights out,” Coach Jones said after the game. “They just haven’t been given enough credit for what they’ve been able to get done this year.”
The visiting Dragons, 3-7 on the year, had played some close games this season and Coach Jones said his Rebels really didn’t know what to expect.
“We thought they were a dangerous 3-7 team, because they’ve played people close and they’ve run some different formations on offense,” he said. “But our defense handled them well.”
While the defense was shining, the Rebel offense, behind the strong arm of senior quarterback Luke Myers and his bevy of receivers, took control early and never let the visitors from Jamestown in Fentress County threaten.
Myers, who this week was named a semifinalist for the state’s Class 2A Mr. Football award for the second straight year, connected on 15-of-22 passes for 275 yds. and four touchdowns with no interceptions. As key as that passing game was, Jones was extremely proud of the running of sophomore Conner Race, who was thrown into the starting tailback role when junior Ronan Buss was hurt in the final regular season game.
“It looks like we’ve lost Buss for the rest of the year, but I think we’ll be fine with Race back there,” Jones said. “He ran hard and really stepped up his game.”
Race finished with 86 yds. rushing on 14 carries to lead the ground game.
Myers was sharp on the team’s opening drive, moving the Rebels to the end zone in five plays covering 56 yds. Race had a 20 yd. run and Myers hit senior Clint Lamb for the touchdown on a 16-yd. strike with 8:15 left in the first quarter. Hunter Hartman came on to nail the first of six PATs in the game for the 7-0 advantage.
Lamb was Myers’ chief target on the night, catching seven balls for 139 yds. and one score.
York picked up one first down on the ensuing drive, one of only two first downs they had the entire game, before having to punt. The punt backed the Rebs up to their 12, where they commenced an 88 yd. drive in nine plays, overcoming two major penalties in the march, one for a chop block and one for a holding. The touchdown came on a pass from Myers to senior Caleb Robinson, his first score of three on the night, from 6 yds. out on the first play of the second period.
After three plays and a punt, the Rebels missed on their next opportunity to score when they drove to the York 4 before a false start penalty, three incompletions and a quarterback sack on fourth down thwarted the drive.
A short punt by York after a three-and-out set the Rebs right back in business at the 35, and this time they moved in to score. Race raced 16 yds, for the touchdown around right end with 4:10 left in the half to make it 21-0 after Hartman’s kick.
The Rebels weren’t through. A squib kick on the kickoff was muffed by the Dragons and South Greene’s Cody Rambo recovered at the York 40. It took only five plays to reach the goal line again, with a pass from Myers to Lamb covering 30 yds. and a strike to a wide open Robinson from 5 yds. out completing the march. That made it 28-0 at the half.
The Rebels took the second half kickoff and seemed goalward bound again, but the drive stalled thanks to a holding penalty at the 24.
The Dragons just could not solve the onrushing Rebel defense and they were stopped cold again, with the Rebs starting at the York 40. They scored a touchdown on a brilliant pass that floated over a defender’s head into the arms of senior Chandler Fillers from 31 yds. out. Hartman’s pure kick made it 35-0.
South Greene got out of a deep hole, facing third and 22 from their own 9 yds. line after a penalty had backed them up late in the third quarter. But a pass from Myers to Hartman covered 53 yds. and set up the game’s final score. It came on a 13-yd. run by Robinson on an inside counter that was the contest’s final score.
Now it’s on to the second round and Oneida comes calling next week.
“We beat them up here three years ago and I’m sure they weren’t happy about that, so their coaches will have them ready,” Jones said.
For the game the Rebels amassed 391 yds. of offense, 275 passing and 116 rushing. York was held to only 2 yds. rushing in the game and 9 yds. passing for a net of 11 yds.
Score by quarters:
York Institute 0 0 0 0—0
South Greene 7 21 7 7—42
First quarter:
SG—Clint Lamb, 16 yd. pass from Luke Myers (Hunter Hartman kick)
Second quarter:
SG—Caleb Robinson, 6 yd. pass from Myers (Hartman kick)
SG—Conner Race, 16 yd. run (Hartman kick)
SG—Robinson, 5 yd. pass from Myers (Hartman kick)
Third quarter:
SG—Chandler Fillers, 31-yd. pass from Myers (Hartman kick)
Fourth quarter:
SG—Robinson, 13-yd. run (Hartman kick)