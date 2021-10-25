Joseph Tillery now has the chance to build his own championship program.
On Monday, South Greene athletic director Terry Hoese announced Tillery as the Rebels’ new baseball coach.
Tillery replaces Shaw Gamble, who briefly took over for Daniel Lowery this offseason. Lowery stepped down after two seasons as South Greene’s coach. Gamble resigned weeks after taking the job to be closer to his Cleveland home.
Tillery, meanwhile, won’t be going far to fill the vacancy on Rebel Hill. His wife Javan graduated from South Greene, where she played volleyball and basketball.
“This kind of opportunity doesn’t come around often," Tillery said. "I'm very excited to meet the team. They're passionate about their sports (at South Greene) and they're hungry for success."
Tillery played basketball and baseball at Greeneville High School before graduating in 2012, helping the Greene Devils win district championships his junior and senior years. Greeneville also reached the Class 2A Sectional round twice in his high school career. The GHS second baseman and centerfielder then went to college at Tennessee Tech.
Most recently, Tillery served as an assistant boys basketball coach at GHS, which won the Class 2A state championship last season.
With the late timing, Tillery will hit the ground running as he tries to get the Rebels in shape for the 2022 season. Of course, multiple SGHS baseball players are currently playing football for the Rebels.
"Baseball is such a fun sport," Tillery said. "I want them to have fun, but I’m also very competitive. I want to win, and I want them to feel that as well."
South Greene finished 2-8 in District 2-2A last season and 8-18 overall. But the Rebels have since relocated to District 1-2A with West Greene, Chuckey-Doak, Johnson County and Happy Valley.
Tillery aims to take South Greene to its first region tournament berth since its 2016 Class 2A Sectional run.