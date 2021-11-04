No long bus trips for South Greene this year. That is, unless they reach the 2A BlueCross Bowl.
With home field advantage throughout the Class 2A playoffs, and a bye week to end the regular season, the eighth-ranked Rebels seek their fourth consecutive first-round win this week.
“That’s a big deal,” Rebels coach Shawn Jones said. “Playing here is a big deal. That’s what we want to do.”
As long as they keep winning, the Rebels (8-2) can turn on their home field lights as many as four times. Talk about an appropriate sendoff for South Greene’s senior class, which owns a 38-10 record with the Rebels. They’ll welcome a new opponent to Rebel Hill this Friday – Alvin C. York Institute.
And keep the accolades coming for Luke Myers, who was announced as a Tennessee Titans 2A Mr. Football semifinalist on Thursday.
With his 437-yard passing effort against Seymour, Myers has now completed 128 passes for 2,245 yards this season — with 26 touchdowns against four interceptions. And he’s still the Rebels’ top rusher with 562 yards and 11 scores.
All four of South Greene’s top receivers have over 400 yards this season, with Caleb Robinson grabbing 21 passes for 527 yards with five touchdowns. Clint Lamb, who has 496 yards and six TDs, leads the Rebels in catches (38). Chandler Fillers has 448 yards and three scores on 27 catches, followed by Jalen Ingram’s 407 yards and team-high eight TDs on 17 receptions.
The win over Seymour did come at a price as the Rebels lost senior running back Ronan Buss to a shoulder injury. He finished the year with 319 rushing yards and 16 catches for 250, with six total touchdowns. Conner Race, who has 101 yards and a score, will start in the backfield.
FILM STUDY
The Dragons (3-7) have lost three straight games but did give Rockwood a battle, coming up just short 34-27 last week. According to Jones, York will line up in a 4-3 and most likely man up the Rebels when they line up with four wide receivers.
Jones admitted he’s not 100% sure what to expect from York’s offense. But he noticed the Dragons found success at Rockwood using the pro-I and triple option sets, so he anticipates that again this week.
“It looked like throughout the year they didn’t have an identity,” Jones said. “It’s not your typical first round matchup we’ve had the last few years. They’ll come in here with a good football team. But if we play like we’re supposed to, we’ll be fine.”
Sophomore quarterback Miles Leffew guides the Dragon offense, with junior running back Caden Stover and senior wide receiver Dalton Barger leading the way. Senior defensive tackle Kayden Buck also helps anchor the O-line.
Derek Miller still leads the Rebels in overall tackles with 56, including six for loss, along with an interception and two fumble recoveries. Hayden Hartman isn’t far behind with 50 stops and three TFL. Lamb (37 tackles) and Ingram (34 tackles) both have three stops for loss, while Keshawn Engram has 31 stops and two TFL. Brian Smith, who has 28 tackles and three TFL, sealed the win over Seymour with his late interception.
“I’ve been up here a long time, and it’s one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the last 10 years,” Jones said.
Friday’s kickoff from Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.