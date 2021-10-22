With their running game discombobulated because of sore ankles on their star quarterback, South Greene rallied behind their passing attack to hold off the Seymour Eagles 28-21 Friday night on Rebel Hill as the Rebs closed the book on the 2021 regular season football campaign.
After building a 28-7 halftime lead, South Greene had to withstand a furious fourth quarter charge by the Class 4A Eagles before an interception on a tipped ball in the end zone with less than a minute left in the contest thwarted the comeback effort and sent the Rebs to their eighth straight victory of the year and an 8-2 regular season record.
South Greene now has a week off before the start of the Class 2A playoffs. The Rebels will enter as the top seed from Region 1 and will play at home for their opener.
A total of 16 seniors, a whopping amount for a school the size of South Greene, bowed out with the victory. Many of those seniors have been a part of 38 victories against only 10 losses during their four years on Rebel Hill, including a 12-1 mark in 2020.
“It speaks well of these seniors to see they had a part in 38 wins in four years,” Reb Coach Shawn Jones said. “I’m proud of them.”
Friday’s matchup was the first meeting between the two schools in over 30 years, and the non-conference matchup had nothing to do with league standings for either side.
Senior quarterback Luke Myers turned in a first half that was nothing short of spectacular, throwing for 293 yds. on 18-of-25 passes and four touchdowns. Seymour seemed helpless to stop the bevy of receivers that Myers had to choose from as the home team celebrated Senior Night by building a big lead. For the night Myers hit 27-of-39 passes for 421 yds. and four scores with one interception, easily surpassing the 2,000-yd. passing mark for the season.
“No. 1 (Luke Myers) is a big part of our running game, and we had decided going in that we didn’t want him to run much because of his sore ankles,” Jones said. “So things were a big off center for us from the start, but we knew he had been throwing the ball really well, and he did tonight.”
But Seymour took a page out of the Reb book in the second half, going to the airways as well as they rallied with a pair of touchdowns and were knocking on the door of a potential game-tying score as the final seconds were ticking off the clock before South Greene’s senior Brian Smith hauled in a tipped pass in the end zone to end the threat and preserve the victory.
The Rebs got on the scoreboard first with 48 seconds left in the first quarter, moving 80 yds. in only five plays. Senior Clint Lamb had a huge night as a receiver, catching 11 balls for 156 yds. and a touchdown. He caught two balls on that opening drive, one for 26 and one for 14, while Jaylen Ingram caught a 10-yarder. The touchdown came o a 29-yd. strike down the left sideline to Chandler Fillers. The extra point kick failed.
Seymour flipped the field on South Greene with a booming 49-yd. punt by Josh Nevins that pinned the Rebs up at their 15, but it made no difference. In five plays they were back in the end zone with Myers finding Caleb Robinson on a 60-yd. pass play. The conversion pass failed but the Rebs led 12-0.
South Greene got the ball right back when Seymour fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Rebs took over at the Seymour 42. The home team took advantage, scoring again when Myers found Clint Lamb on a post pattern from 28 yds. out. The conversion pass was good on a pass from Myers to Ingram for a 20-0 advantage.
Seymour put together a solid drive, moving 74 yds. in nine plays, with much of the work done by bruising tailback Brendon Harris, a 5-10, 240 lb. load, whom the coaches refer to as “The Bus.” He scored on a 1-yd. run with 3:25 left in the half and Bennett Cain kicked the point for a 20-7 score.
There was plenty of time for South Greene’s quick-strike offense to get more points, and they did. Myers calmly passed his team down the turf, hitting five passes in six tries, and getting the six points on an 11-yd. pass to Caleb Robinson. Myers passed to Lamb for two points and a 28-7 halftime lead.
“Maybe we relaxed a little bit at halftime, coming in with that big lead, but you can’t do that,” Jones said. “They scored real quick on us to start the second half and found some life and we never really got back in a rhythm. I think we got a little tired on defense, too. But we found a way to win the game, a close game, and we hadn’t had a close game in a while.”
Seymour did score quick, moving 58-yds. in five plays. The touchdown came on a pass from Eli Funck to Ryan Lodari from 19 yds. out, and the conversion kick closed it to 28-14.
It appeared the Rebels would answer even quicker. On second down after the kickoff, Myers hit Robinson who had juked his way into the secondary clear of everyone and hauled in a pass that seemed headed for the promised land, but a defender was able to strip the ball away and Seymour recovered at their 10.
But Seymour turned it over three plays later when a completed pass was fumbled and recovered by South Greene’s Derek Miller at the Eagles 26.
This time the Rebels could not take advantage and turned it over on downs when a running play came up short on a fourth down and one.
Seymour then ate up most of the rest of the third quarter clock with a long drive from their 16 to the Reb 2, where a defensive stand by the Rebels might have saved the day. Three straight times they stopped “The Bus” short of the first down marker at the 1-yd. line, and they took over at the 2.
South Greene was then able to drive all the way to the Eagles 29 before Myers was sacked on a fourth down play.
This time Seymour converted, using their passing game to chalk up yardage. The touchdown came on a 9 yard pass from Funck to Brooks Crowder and the conversion kick closed it to 28-21 with 6:27 left in the game.
The Rebels picked up one first down and ate the clock down to 2:53 before turning it back over on downs. Seymour immediately began a long march. Funck hit Crowder on a 28-yarder and then found Lodari on a 26 yarder down to the SG 29.
A 14-yd. pass from Funck to Crowder had the Eagles with a first and goal at the 4 with just over a minute to go. But Seymour got flagged two straight times for illegal procedure. Then with 31 seconds left, a pass from Funck to the end zone was batted by a receiver and Brian Smith was there to pick it off for the Rebs, returning it out to the 30. From there South Greene took a knee to run out the clock.
For the game South Greene had 476 yds. of offense, with 421 passing and 55 rushing. Ronan Buss led the rushing attack with 51 yds.
Seymour had 381 yds. total offense, with 249 passing and 132 rushing. Harris finished with 101 yds. rushing on the night.
Seymour (6-3) will close out their regular season next week at home against Region 1-4A foe Elizabethton.