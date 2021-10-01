The long-awaited rematch is here.
South Greene vs. Hampton, a showdown for supremacy in Region 1-2A, goes down Friday night at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
Hampton (5-0, 1-0 Region 1-2A), ranked third in the latest Associated Press 2A poll, comes in off a bye week after scoring a 48-0 win at Happy Valley. South Greene defeated the Warriors 39-8 earlier this year.
The Rebels (4-2, 2-0) can once again spoil Hampton’s undefeated season and conference title hopes with a win.
Hampton still has one conference game remaining after Friday night, as the Bulldogs travel to Cumberland Gap — a team South Greene defeated 45-6 — on Oct. 15.
“We felt the other night that on both sides of the ball, we were pretty physical at Chuckey-Doak, and that’s what we have to do this week,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “I really hope a lot of South Greene fans make the trek up to watch this game.”
OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER
Luke Myers will surely be a focal point for Hampton’s defense. And why not? He’s thrown for 1,304 yards and 13 touchdowns against just three interceptions this year. He also leads the Rebels in rushing with 415 yards and 10 scores.
But with South Greene’s rushing attack finding its groove, and four receivers with over 200 yards, Myers doesn’t have to go it alone. Chandler Fillers, who caught his first touchdown at Chuckey-Doak, leads the Rebels in catches (22) and receiving yards (334).
Jalen Ingram, who scored on a fumble return and a catch last week, is up to 266 yards on just eight catches. Caleb Robinson (258 yards) and Clint Lamb (256 yards) have 33 receptions and five TD catches between them.
On the ground, Ronan Buss is nearing the 200-yard mark. He has two touchdowns rushing and two more receiving.
“Spreading the wealth with all the skill people we have, I think it’s making Luke a better quarterback,” Jones said. “We’ve got to establish some type of running game this week so we can get the ball to those guys out in space.”
Hampton bases out of a four-man front defensively. And the Bulldogs will likely rush four or five virtually every play trying to stop Myers.
In their latest outing, the Bulldogs held Happy Valley to 51 total yards for their second straight shutout win. Tyler Thompson scored on a 61-yard interception return in the second quarter.
KEEP UP WITH JONES
Senior quarterback Conor Jones, who also lines up at strong safety, guides the Hampton offense.
He completed 7-of-8 for 140 yards at Happy Valley, throwing 46- and 25-yard touchdowns to Chance Point after a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Levi Lunsford scored on a 4-yard run and finished with a team-high 59 yards rushing. Johnathan Greenwell gained 47 while catching four passes for 39, and Point had 95 yards on four catches.
While Hampton is trying to throw more this year, it’s still a running team that heavily uses the power-I set.
“There are people out there who doubt our defense,” Shawn Jones said. “We’ll have to use our quickness and athletic ability this week.”
Linebacker Derek Miller leads South Greene’s defense with 37 total tackles, while matching Trenton Salisbury with four stops for loss. Hayden Hartman, a major presence at Chuckey-Doak, now has 25 tackles and three TFL this year. Jalen Ingram has 23 stops and two TFL, while Lamb and Myers have 20 tackles each. Brian Smith and Keshawn Engram each have two TFL.
The Rebels seek their first win at Hampton since a 48-0 triumph in 2004.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.