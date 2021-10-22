Luke Myers couldn’t possibly top his perfect performance against Johnson County … could he?
Another 200-yard passing performance and the South Greene’s senior quarterback will reach the 2,000-yard passing mark for the season. He's thrown the ball a lot more this year, having gone 100-of-139 passing for 1,806 yards through nine games. Myers has tossed 21 touchdowns against four interceptions, while also rushing for a team-high 550 yards and 12 scores.
South Greene (7-2), still ranked 10th in Class 2A, has a chance for its eighth straight win Friday night as Seymour (6-2) travels to Rebel Hill for the first time in over three decades.
South Greene’s leading receiver seems to change each week, and that trend continued with the Johnson County game. Caleb Robinson has a team-high 406 receiving yards with three touchdowns, while Clint Lamb leads the Rebels in catches with 26 for 341 yards and five scores. Jalen Ingram has caught a team-best eight touchdown passes, totaling 15 grabs for 392 yards, while Chandler Fillers has 375 yards and two scores on 23 receptions.
Don’t forget Ronan Buss, South Greene’s second-leading rushing with 277 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught 12 passes for 195 yards and three scores, too.
They’ll face a turnover-hungry Seymour defense that forced seven turnovers — four interceptions and three fumbles — in a 35-14 win at Grainger last week.
Three senior linebackers give the Eagles plenty of experience. Tanner Lane leads Seymour in stops with 42 along with four tackles for loss. Landon Beeler has a team-high seven TFL, while Brendon Harris has 5 1/2 along with a team-best two sacks.
South Greene’s defense, meanwhile, has held four teams under 100 total yards this fall, including the last two — North Greene and Johnson County. Junior linebacker Derek Miller leads the Rebels with 49 tackles, while equaling Trenton Salisbury with six TFL.
Hayden Hartman, who had a pick-six last week, has 36 stops while Jalen Ingram and Clint Lamb have 33 each. Keshawn Engram and Brian Smith have combined for 48 stops and five TFL, and Lamb has two interceptions.
Harris leads the balanced Seymour offense with 918 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns through eight games.
Senior quarterback Eli Funck has completed 51% of his passes for 808 yards and eight TDs against six interceptions, hitting Ryan Lodari 14 times for 304 yards and six scores. Brooks Crowder (229 yards) and Josh Nevins (128 yards) have 13 receptions apiece, and Beeler has nine grabs for 105.
After Friday, South Greene has a bye week before returning home for the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Due to a bus driver shortage in Seymour, Friday’s kickoff from Rebel Hill has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.