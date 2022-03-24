SEVIERVILLE — South Greene put on a strong showing in its first track meet of 2022 on Tuesday.
The Rebels and Lady Rebels both finished third in the team standings at Sevier County behind Morristown West and Jefferson County, both of which have roughly triple South Greene’s enrollment. South Greene’s girls edged Gatlinburg-Pittman 70.5-69.5 for third, while the boys (89) bested fourth-place Sevier County (73.5).
Hunter Burkey, Isaiah Olson and Jalen Ingram all won one event – Burkey the 110-meter hurdles (17.89), Olson the 100-meter dash (11.21) and Ingram the long jump (19-4.5). Olson also finished runner-up in the 200 meters (23.61), while Burkey took third in the high jump, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the triple jump.
Keshawn Engram (second) and Dion Blair (sixth) also represented South Greene in the long jump, and Logan Wagner finished third in the shot put. Jori Ray also scored, placing eighth in the 3200-meter run while Blake May placed eighth in the pole vault.
On the girls side, South Greene featured the top two pole vaulters in the meet. Aydan Dyer (7-6) won the event, while Cadence Mancil (7-0) took second.
The Lady Rebels 4x100 relay team of Natalie Freise, Ava Clark, Dyer and Mackenzie Niston won their event with a time of 54.08.
Freise finished runner-up in both the 100-meter hurdles (18.99) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.31), while Riley Ottinger took fourth in the 3200 meter run.
Mackenzie Niston took sixth in the discus throw, Reese Ottinger sixth in the long jump and Clark eighth in the high jump. Ruth Alvarez and Claudia Lastra took fifth and sixth respectively in the triple jump.