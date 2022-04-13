DANDRIDGE — Records fell, and so did the competition as the South Greene boys track and field team placed first in Monday’s meet at Jefferson County High School.
With 115.5 points, the Rebels edged runner-up Jefferson County (108) in the 10-team event. The Lady Rebels placed fifth with 67 points, while the Jefferson County girls (155.17) took first.
Hunter Burkey did some damage to South Greene’s track and field record book, setting three new individual marks and a relay record. Burkey won the 110-meter hurdles by finishing in 16.53 seconds and cleared 6-02.00 to win the high jump, while finishing the 300-meter hurdles in 44.85 seconds to place third. All three of those numbers are South Greene records.
In addition, South Greene’s 4x100 relay team of Burkey, Dion Blair, Keshawn Engram and Isaiah Olson set a new school mark by finishing in 45.71 seconds.
Logan Wagner won both the shot put (50-01.00) and discus, setting a new SGHS record with his discus throw of 141-10.
Isaiah Olson took first in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 11.12 seconds.
On the girls side, Aydan Dyer cleared a school-record 8-6 to win the pole vault.
The Lady Rebels’ 4x800 relay team of Riley Ottinger, Reese Ottinger, Alexa Key and Mariah Scruggs won the event with a time of 12:34.41.
Natalie Freise set new personal records in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles, and Riley Ottinger did likewise in the 3200-meter run.
The 4x200 relay team of Abbey Hoxie, Mackenzie Niston, Dyer and Ava Clark set a new team best, while Matthew Mancil set a new PR in the boys pole vault.