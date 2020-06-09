All seemed good with the world when “Johnny Came Marching Home” in 1977.
The legendary University of Tennessee football coach Johnny Majors died last week at the age of 85.
Tennessee football was at a turning point in the storied program. Bill Battle, hired as the youngest head coach in the country at age 29 eight years prior, had fallen on hard times with some fans and chief program supporters, primarily because he hadn’t won a national title, and maybe even more likely because beating Alabama in those days was of primary importance, and the Vols just hadn’t done that enough. Some things never change, huh?
Battle was forced out, despite a glowing overall record of 59-22-2, and one of the school’s favorite sons, Johnny Majors, was offered the job. Majors was coming off a national championship year at the University of Pittsburgh, where a running back named Tony Dorsett had run roughshod over the opposition as the Panthers posted an unbeaten (12-0) season.
The Majors name was synonymous with Tennessee football. Johnny himself was a star football athlete, finishing runner-up to Paul Hornung in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1956. His father, Shirley Majors, was a coach himself, and all the Majors boys played football.
So when Battle was turned loose, it seemed only natural that Majors would be the perfect fit for a Tennessee program that had some rebuilding to do. Majors had the reputation of being able to rebuild a program, first at Iowa State, then at Pittsburgh.
As a young sportswriter in 1977, I recall the enthusiasm of the Vol faithful at the announcement that “Johnny was coming home.” His time with the Vols, which ended in 1992, was an era of high quality of play for the most part. I don’t think I missed a single home football game during the Majors tenure as I was at first shooting game photos as previous sports editor Tiny Day covered the games, then after Day’s death in 1990, I was also reporting on the games.
It was a fun era in UT football. Majors could be gruff, but was normally cordial to the media. Stories from the practice field indicated he yelled as much at his assistant coaches as he did the players.
There were several games that stand out in memory from the Majors era. There were three games that I recall more than others:
The 1985 Auburn game in Knoxville. Maybe that one is chief on my mind because the two rival coaches, Majors and Pat Dye, died within just a few days of each other. Auburn came to Knoxville ranked No. 1 in the country and featured running back Bo Jackson. The Neyland Stadium crowd was the wildest I’ve seen it. Tennessee held Jackson to only 80 yards rushing, and completely dominated the Tigers 38-20 in a game that Coach Dye described as “a butt-whoopin’.”
The 1985 Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans. Tennessee was a heavy underdog to mighty Miami, who featured quarterback Vinny Testaverde. Vol fans stormed New Orleans and the Superdome, turning the stadium into a sea of orange. It was a 35-7 thumping as the UT defense put the pressure on Testaverde. The Miami quarterback picked himself up off the turf so many times during the game that a Knoxville radio personality, “Old Man Shultz” from WIVK, referred to him on Monday morning as Vinny “Taste-a-turfee.”
The 1991 Notre Dame game in South Bend, still known as “the Miracle at South Bend.” The Vols were getting it handed to them, trailing 31-7 at halftime. But a huge second half rally saw UT come back to post a 35-34 victory, which is ranked as one of the team’s largest and best comeback wins ever.
In 1992 Majors had some heart problems, and eventually was required to have some bypass surgery during the season, which caused him to miss three games and assistant coach Phillip Fulmer was put in charge of the program. When Majors returned, the team proceeded to lose three of their last five games, and when the season ended, Majors was ousted as coach in favor of Fulmer.
That situation still causes heated discussion among Vol fans to this day, and it also caused Majors to develop a genuine dislike for his successor. Whatever the real reason for the change in coaches, it turned out well for the Vols as Fulmer remained coach until he himself was ousted in 2008 in favor of Lane Kiffin. Fulmer did win a national championship in 1998, and he now serves as the UT Athletic Director.
Majors came to Greeneville on several occasions and seemed to develop a real fondness for our fair city. Several long-time sports fans recall his visits here. One of the best memories came from Allen Jones, a local bank executive at the time, who was paired in a foursome with Majors and two other local bank executives, Bill Hickerson and Sam Miller, during a Big Orange Caravan outing at Link Hills Country Club in May of 1992.
Little did those fellows know at the time that the following season would be Majors’ last as coach, but Jones recalls the outing at Link Hills very well.
“You know most of those outings are played in a scramble (best ball) format,” Jones laughed. “But Majors insisted on playing his own ball. ‘I want to play some real golf,’ he told us.”
He also came to town on other occasions to play in the Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Invitational Tournament, the final time only five years ago, said Boys & Girls Club Director Scott Bullington.
“He played seven or eight holes, then told his group that he would see them at dinner,” Bullington said. “He went to Bob Ward’s office and laid down to rest for awhile. He loved to play golf.”
Bullington became well acquainted with Majors as he agreed to be the guest speaker at the first annual Boys & Girls Club’s Champions Dinner in 2001, a major fund-raising event for the local club.
“He came to town early and told Kathy Knight (the Champions Dinner chairman) he was interested in seeing the Andrew Johnson Home,” Bullington said. “We took him on a tour of town and the Andrew Johnson Historic sites, and I really believe he knew as much about Andrew Johnson as we did. He expressed a genuine interest.”
For those who follow UT sports, almost everyone has a Johnny Majors story. Just like it is for any coach, there were fans who didn’t like him, and there were others who adored him.
But most would agree that he did in fact revive the UT football program, just like he did at Iowa State and Pitt. And, he was good to Greeneville, coming here on many occasions to provide support to fund-raisers.
Majors was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987. His overall coaching record was 185-137-10, including a 116-62-6 mark at UT.