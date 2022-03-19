MURFREESBORO — The championship rematch didn’t quite live up to the hype. But that wasn’t Greeneville’s fault.
The defending state champions evidently didn’t want a second close game in as many days. As head coach Brad Woolsey put it, the “V8” that’s been Greeneville this season clicked on all cylinders Saturday afternoon.
Jackson South Side fell, and so did the TSSAA state tournament’s 3-point record as the Greene Devils claimed the Class 3A state championship with a 77-48 triumph at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
With 14 made 3-pointers in Saturday’s championship, Greeneville (31-6) set a new record with 35 for the three-game tournament — eclipsing the old mark of 34.
Reid Satterfield accounted for nearly half of them, as only one of his seven field goals didn’t come from behind the arc. The senior finished with 21 points in his Greeneville finale.
“Yeah, I can knock some down, but it’s not just me,” Satterfield said. “I’ve got guys around me … it’s everybody.”
His fourth triple ended a string of nine straight Greeneville points in the third quarter, and he added one more to build a 64-39 advantage before the fourth.
Satterfield and 3A state tournament MVP Ja’Kobi Gillespie each hit from deep to start the fourth quarter to make it 70-39, ending a 24-6 run.
Gillespie, who dunked twice in the second half, fired in a game-high 25 points for the Greene Devils on 10-of-20 shooting.
COLLECTIVE EFFORT
Terry Grove went 5-of-6 from the floor and hit double figure with 12 points. Fellow senior Jackson Tillery hit all three of his field goal attempts, two from 3-point range, to finish with eight points along with a team-high nine steals.
“I just felt like I had to go out and do what I’m supposed to do; they count on me to get steals and rebounds,” Tillery said. “They disrespected me on the 3-point line, so I had to knock down some of those.”
Adjatay Dabbs hit from deep twice too, with Grove adding a 3-pointer of his own. The Greene Devils shot 14-of-34 from deep and 29-of-57 (50.9%) for the game, while outscoring South Side 18-8 on second-chance points and 15-8 off turnovers. Greeneville also held the edge in rebounding, 35-26.
“We were hungrier this year than we were last year; we really came out to compete,” Grove said.
NO DOUBT ABOUT IT
Greeneville never truly looked back after going on a 12-1 run during the first quarter. Dabbs hit from deep to begin the burst, and Satterfield added back-to-back triples just 22 seconds apart to make it an 18-5 game.
Dabbs and Gillespie both knocked down a 3-pointer to give Greeneville six triples in the opening frame, building a 25-11 advantage.
The Hawks closed the gap to seven points three times during the second quarter, with Rico Sain’s layup making it 31-24. Tillery then sparked a 7-0 run with his 3-pointer, helping the Devils lead 43-30 at the break.
“That was us,” Woolsey said of Greeneville’s effort. “Just missed some assignments early, but we got things under control in the second quarter … we weren’t a V8 firing on 4, we were a V8 firing on 8, plus maybe a little bit of nitro. To finish it out like that was satisfying.”
Greeneville took the lead for good after 53 scoreless seconds when Satterfield buried his first 3-pointer.
Sain led the Hawks (25-4) with 17 points, going 5-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 at the foul line, while Kobe Ward had 11.
G 25 18 21 13 — 77
SS 14 16 9 9 — 48
G (77): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 25, Reid Satterfield 21, Terry Grove 12, Jackson Tillery 8, Adjatay Dabbs 6, Kameron Lester 2, Isaac McGill 2, Nik Pillar 1.
SS (48): Rico Sain 17, Kobe Ward 11, Jaylan Cole 8, Jeremiah Smith 5, Bryson Baker 2, Jamarion Burns 2, Amauri Goodman 2, Cameron Anderson 1.
3-pointers: Reid Satterfield 6, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 3, Adjatay Dabbs 2, Jackson Tillery 2, Jamarion Burns, Amauri Goodman, Terry Grove, Kobe Ward.
CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Greeneville — Ja’Kobi Gillespie (MVP), Adjatay Dabbs, Terry Grove, Reid Satterfield.
Jackson South Side — Rico Sain, Jaylan Cole.
Stone Memorial — Matthew Bilbrey, Cade Capps.
Fulton — Denaj Kimber, Tyler Lee.