Boyd Sports named Kat Deal general manager of the Greeneville Reds on Tuesday.
Deal, a Florida native, spent the previous two seasons as the assistant general manager for the Johnson City Cardinals, another Boyd Sports team in the Appalachian League.
Prior to working for Boyd Sports, Deal worked with the Bluefield Orioles in West Virginia and as director of corporate sales and marketing at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
“Few people can say they get to achieve their dream and I’m fortunately now to be one of those people,” Deal said. “Like many in this sport, my dream has always been to be a general manager one day, and that day is here. I’ve dedicated my professional career to this industry and to be able to be at the helm of such a great team and play a part in this organization is an honor and privilege.
“The town of Greeneville is beautiful with incredible people and I’m excited to get involved in the community and surrounding area. I look forward to continuing strong corporate partnerships, season ticket holder relationships, loyal fan base, and helping the community.”
Deal says her time in Johnson City helped pave the way for her new opportunity.
“I’m forever grateful for the memories that I will bring with me,” she said. “I thank Boyd Sports for their strong commitment to their employees and for their continued support of my career and for the trust they are giving me in this new role.
“My friends and family have always been beyond supportive and I take that with me on this new journey. I’m looking forward to all of the new challenges I will face, to experience this new community, and to continue to grow baseball in Greeneville and beyond.”
While attending Bluefield College, Deal obtained a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a double minor in strength and conditioning and drug education. She also was a member of the volleyball team.
“Kat has done a wonderful job with the Cardinals and she will do great things for the Reds,” said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. “We are excited to get her to Greeneville and for the direction she will take us as an organization.”
The Greeneville Reds will open their 2020 season on June 22 at Elizabethton. The Reds’ home opener is slated for June 25 against Johnson City.