The Greeneville Flyboys announced Alan Regier as manager for their inaugural season in the new summer collegiate Appalachian League on Wednesday.
Regier joins the Flyboys with 28 years of Major League Baseball scouting and player development experience under his belt.
“I am very excited to work with the Boyd Sports group, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball this summer as we bring a new brand of baseball to the Appalachian League,” Regier said. “It is a privilege to be named the Flyboys manager. After spending nearly 40 years in the game as a player, coach and scout, as well as in player development, this position offers a unique opportunity to work directly with some of the best young baseball players out there.”
From 2009-2020, Regier was a special assignment scout for the Chicago White Sox after starting with the organization in 2006 as a minor league field coordinator and serving as the Director of Player Development from 2007-08.
Prior to joining the White Sox organization, Regier spent time scouting for the Texas Rangers (1992-1995), Atlanta Braves (1996-98), Milwaukee Brewers (2000-02) and Boston Red Sox (2003-05).
Regier played college baseball for Chabot College and the University of Arizona, and spent one year in the minor leagues with the Redwood Pioneers where he posted a .172/.297/.216 slash line with 20 walks in 37 games. Following his playing career, Regier spent a decade as an assistant coach at the University of California, Berkeley, from 1982-92.
“I’m extremely pleased to have Alan join us as the Flyboys manager this inaugural season," Flyboys general manager Kat Foster said. "He has an impressive resume full of experience that is sure to help develop these young players in the PDP. I’m happy to be able to work with him and look forward to a successful year for the team. We look forward to welcoming the players and fans back to Pioneer Park this season.”
Greeneville opens its season at the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3. The Flyboys' home opener at Pioneer Park is slated for 7 p.m. June 8 against the Johnson City Doughboys.