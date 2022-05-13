JEFFERSON CITY — Greeneville’s youthful baseball team grew up fast this week.
Recovering from a walk-off loss to Grainger two days prior, the Greene Devils worked their way through the losers bracket and earned the District 2-3A tournament championship.
Greeneville finished the job with Thursday’s 8-1 win over the Grizzlies at Carson-Newman’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex, giving the Greene Devils their 11th straight district tournament title.
As if Greeneville (18-18-1) didn’t have enough momentum in the top of the third inning, Anderson Franklin hammered an inside-the-park home run to center field. The long ball also scored Parker Shipley and Ty Casteel to give Greeneville a 5-1 lead.
Franklin finished 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Shipley had singled home Preston Justice to tie the game, before Casteel’s two-out base hit plated Carson Quillen.
The Grizzlies (17-17) never seemed to recover.
Quillen led off the fifth with a double to left. He and Colton Richards both scored on Casteel’s line-drive single to right, giving Greeneville a 7-1 lead. Franklin crossed home for a second time in the seventh when Kobe Mundy singled to center.
Eli House and Casteel both hit 3-for-4 while Preston Justice tripled to help the Greene Devils accumulate 14 hits.
Shipley also went six innings on the mound, striking out seven and walking six while allowing three hits and an unearned run. AJ Smith retired the side in the seventh inning, closing with a strikeout.
Brady Smith’s first-inning RBI single scored Eli May for a 1-0 lead. But the Grizzlies managed just one more hit after the opening frame.
Hunter Smith went the distance and struck out seven in the loss.
Greeneville hosts Tennessee High in Monday’s Region 1-3A semifinal round.