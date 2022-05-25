CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tusculum University assistant athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development Jenna Restivo has been named the 2022 recipient of the National Association for Athletics Compliance Rising Star Award.
The Rising Star Award recognizes young compliance professionals who are emerging leaders within the compliance profession. Restivo will be presented the award at next month’s NAAC Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Jenna has done an outstanding job for our department. She has assisted greatly in our compliance area by developing processes that have made us more efficient,” said Doug Jones, TU vice president of athletics and university initiatives. “Her dedication and commitment to our student-athletes and staff is evident on a daily basis. Jenna has the work ethic and drive that it takes to be successful. She has a very bright future and she is definitely deserving of this award.”
Restivo has served in the Tusculum athletic department for the past five years including that last three in her current role as assistant athletic director where she is responsible for assisting with the University’s 24 intercollegiate sports to ensure all compliance regulations are met and followed as well as the creation of career development initiatives, programs and services for Tusculum’s student-athletes.
“I was surprised to find out that I was selected for the NAAC Rising Star Award, but am grateful that I was chosen,” Restivo said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that my colleagues see the work I have been doing to nominate me for this award. I truly am grateful to Doug Jones and the administrative staff took a chance on hiring me in this role and I have loved every moment of it.”
She served as TU’s athletic graduate assistant from 2017-2019 where she assisted with the day-to-day operations of the department, including compliance, game day management, business administration, communications, marketing and promotions.
The Alpharetta, Georgia, native lettered four seasons on the Tusculum softball team from 2014-2017 where she played in 127 games while posting a .249 career batting average which included 71 hits, 17 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. She finished with 44 career RBI and scored 28 runs. In 2016, she was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 first team. She was a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Charles Oliver Gray Honors List and the Dean’s List.
She earned her undergraduate degree from Tusculum in 2017 while majoring in sport management. She also earned her master’s degree in business administration from Tusculum in 2018.
Restivo has also served as softball coach at Greeneville High School since 2018 where she has guided the Lady Devils to a 108-49 record and winning four TSSAA District Championships in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.