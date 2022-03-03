JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum’s Wes Reynolds went 3-for-5 with four RBI including a pair of home runs to lead the Pioneers to a 9-5 non-conference win over Carson-Newman on Wednesday afternoon at the Silver Diamond Complex.
The Pioneers (8-7) racked up a season-high 15 hits including four homers as TU recorded its fourth straight win in Jefferson City and have won eight of its last 10 at Mossy Creek.
Tusculum’s Luis Ezra was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI; Will Samuelson was 3-for-5; Zach Wilson was 2-for-5 with an RBI; and Christian Ortega had a home run and two RBI.
Carson-Newman (10-7) tallied seven hits including two each by Killiam Daughtry, Jordan Griffin and Zach Boze.
Gage Newsom (1-0) picked up his first win in a Tusculum uniform as he pitched three hitless shutout innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Tusculum starter Brice Anders worked three innings, gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two.
Tusculum’s Drew Sliwinski tossed a scoreless ninth, striking out three.
The two teams will meet again in a South Atlantic Conference series at Tusculum in April.
The Pioneers will host Lincoln Memorial for a three-game SAC series beginning with Friday’s 6 p.m. opener at Pioneer Park.