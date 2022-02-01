Chuckey-Doak High School football coach Matt Ripley announced on Twitter on Monday he has resigned, citing family matters.
Along with a quote from the Bible, Ripley tweeted, “Today, I had to step out of the boat and stepped down as head coach of CDHS football. This was a huge step of faith as all I’ve known for nearly 20 years as a player and coach is CD football. The decision was heavy, but necessary as Brooke and I continue our journey to add to our family. ... “
Ripley replaced Ben Murphy as Chuckey-Doak’s coach in April. Murphy had coached the Black Knights 18 of the previous 19 seasons, taking 2012 off, and retired as the winningest coach in program history.
Ripley played football at Chuckey-Doak and coached at the school for 16 years. In his only season at the helm, he led the Black Knights to a 6-5 record that included a 40-35 season-ending loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“It was tough (to tell Chuckey-Doak’s players he was resigning), but hopefully I’ve told them I love them enough over the years that they know I’ll be there for them always,” Ripley’s tweet continued. “I appreciate everyone’s support and prayers for our family and we’ll continue to pray and hope to have our little blessing one day soon.”
Chuckey-Doak athletic director Kyle Donahue tweeted, “Coaching transitions are always difficult, especially those that are unforseen. ... The athletic department wants to thank Matt and his family for the two decades of service to Chuckey-Doak football and we want to wish them the very best in their next chapter of life together. Our search for the next leader of CDHS football will begin immediately.”