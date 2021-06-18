ELIZABETHTON — A one-out RBI single by Robin Fernandez in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Elizabethton River Riders to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Thursday night.
Chase Adkison led off the Elizabethton ninth with a single to left off Greeneville reliever Sam Peddycord.
After Peddycord struck out Mario Zabala swinging, Adkison stole second and took third on the play when the throw from Greeneville catcher Grant Lashure skipped into center field.
Fernandez then singled through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score Adkison with the game-winning run.
Greeneville falls to 7-5 and has its lead atop the West Division standings trimmed to a half game over the Bristol State Liners (6-6).
The Flyboys will play at Elizabethton (6-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. They will host the Pulaski River Turtles at 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
In taking the loss on Thursday, Peddycord pitched 1⅓ innings, gave up three hits, the run in the bottom of the ninth, walked none and struck out four.
Connor Harris drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched four innings. He gave up four hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
Ryan Franklin pitched the fifth and sixth innings. He gave up a hit, an unearned run, walked none and struck out three.
Zane Robbins worked a scoreless seventh. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out one.
Elizabethton reliever Jullian Clavelle pitched the eighth and ninth innings for the win. He didn’t give up a hit, but he gave up a run, walked one and struck out three.
Greeneville had six hits, one each from Homer Bush Jr., Darius Perry, Jonathan Hogart, Christian Ficca, Jac Croom and Lashure.
Bush stole two bases.
Sam Thompson went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Elizabethton, which had nine hits. Adkison finished 2-for-4 with a double.