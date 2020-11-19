The Tusculum University men's basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference, according to the 2020-21 SAC Preseason Coaches' Poll.
The Pioneers received 117 total points of the conference's 13 head coaches including Limestone who is competing in its first season as a full member of the SAC.
Tusculum junior guard Trenton Gibson was also named to the Preseason All-SAC second team, which is selected by a vote of the league's media relations directors.
Lincoln Memorial is the favorite win this year's title as the Railsplitters garnered 155 points including 11 first place votes. Queens University of Charlotte is second in the voting with 144 points and one first place nod, while Lenoir-Rhyne is third with 122 points and one first place vote. Tusculum is fourth, followed by Catawba (114), Anderson (107), Wingate (81), Newberry (78), Carson-Newman (77), Mars Hill (64), Coker (45), UVA Wise (40) and Limestone (26).
Gibson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound native of Murfreesboro, garnered All-SAC honorable mention honors last year after leading the team in scoring and assists and was third on the roster in rebounding. The 2019 SAC Freshman of the Year averaged 13.5 points per game (20th in SAC) while dishing out 3.9 assists per contest (7th in SAC). His 5.9 rebounds per game was 16th in the league as he scored in double-figures in 24 of his 32 games last season.
Gibson also accounted for five games for 10 or more rebounds including last year's season-opener where he posted a triple-double of 17 points, 11 boards and 12 assists in a win over USC Aiken.
During Gibson's 61-game career, he has tallied 814 points, 352 rebounds and 229 assists. His .784 career free throw percentage at Tusculum is eighth in school history while his 3.75 career assists per game average is tied for 7th-best in the TU record book.
Gibson has also shined off the court where he is an honors student. He earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team and was the 2020 recipient of the SAC Elite 20 Award. The sport management major is a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, Tusculum Athletic Director's Honor Roll, Dean's List, President's List and the Charles Oliver Honor List and the Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll.
The Pioneers return two starters and nine lettermen from last year's 19-13 squad that finished fourth in the league for a second straight season and advanced to the SAC semifinal.
Coach JT Burton has guided Tusculum to 35 victories and back-to-back winning seasons in his first two years at the helm of the TU program.
The Tusculum University athletic department has announced its policy for spectators for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
Tusculum has established a seating capacity of 250 fans (10% capacity) for its home games. Masks and face covers are required and fans should observe physical distancing at all times. Fans may sit in groups only if members reside in the same household. Groups must sit at a minimum of 6 feet apart. Anyone who does not abide by these policies will be asked to leave the facility.
Attendance will be limited to families of TU basketball student-athletes, coaches and support staff; Tusculum faculty & staff; Pioneer Club members (priority level only); and families of visiting team student-athletes and coaches.
Attendance for the general public will not be allowed. All Tusculum home basketball games will be available to watch free on the Tusculum Athletics YouTube page. A radio broadcast will be available on the Pioneer Sports Network on WSMG (95.5 FM & 1450 AM) and will also be streamed on the internet.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY MEN'S ROSTER
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Class Hometown
0 Joshua Scott F 6-5 205 So. Pompano Beach, Fla.
1 Justin Mitchell F 6-5 199 So. Lexington, Ky.
2 Makai Olden G 6-6 170 So. Morristown
3 Cameron Willis G 5-10 160 So. Springfield, Ky.
4 Keaston Brown G 6-1 170 So. Lexington, Ky.
5 Zack Dixon G 6-2 180 So. Charlotte, N.C.
10 James West IV G 6-1 180 Sr. Woodbridge, Va.
11 Avishai Lowery G 6-1 170 So. Athens
12 Ray Tyler G 6-0 160 Fr. Murfreesboro
13 Yan Kankela F 6-5 175 Fr. Charleston, W.Va.
14 DyQuavis Wilkins F 6-5 175 So. Greenville, N.C.
15 Dan Atkins G 6-3 175 Fr. New Tazewell
20 Peyton Blackburn G 6-2 190 Fr. Dublin, Va.
21 Inady Legiste F 6-7 235 Fr. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
22 Miguel Boskovic G 6-5 200 So. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
23 Adrian Cohen G 6-5 200 Jr. Woodstock, Ga.
24 Brandon Mitchell F 6-9 195 Sr. Virginia Beach, Va.
25 Kairee Price G 5-9 160 Fr. Antioch
30 Kobe Funderburk G 6-0 170 Fr. Charlotte, N.C.
33 Trenton Gibson G 6-4 200 Jr. Murfreesboro
34 Peter Mgbechi C 6-10 220 So. Nigeria
Coach: J.T. Burton (Tennessee Wesleyan, 1999) 3rd season/9th overall
Assistant Coaches: Justin Chartrand (Morehead St., 2017), Dionte Ferguson (South Alabama, 2015)
Director of Basketball Performance: Justin Irwin (Central Oklahoma, 2020)
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Laura Mister
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY MEN'S SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 21 WINGATE, 4 p.m.
Nov. 24 UVA WISE, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 at Lincoln Memorial, 4 p.m.
Dec. 5 at Newberry, 4 p.m.
Dec. 9 at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 LENOIR-RHYNE, 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 CARSON-NEWMAN, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Catawba, 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 MARS HILL, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 COKER, 4 p.m.
Jan. 20 at Queens, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 at Lenoir-Rhyne, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6 NEWBERRY, 4 p.m.
Feb. 10 at Mars Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 LIMESTONE, 4 p.m.
Feb. 17 LINCOLN MEMORIAL, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 at Coker, 4 p.m.
Feb. 24 at UVA Wise, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 ANDERSON, 4 p.m.
March 3-7 SAC Tournament, TBA