When Reid Satterfield gets it dialed in from long distance, he can make life miserable for the opposition.
Such was the case Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Region 1-3A Tournament at Hal Henard as the senior gunner, who crossed the 2,000 point plateau in scoring for his career in the regional quarterfinal game Saturday, scored 24 first half points, 25 for the game, and led the Greene Devils to an 87-53 whipping of Elizabethton.
The win sends the Greene Devils to the Region 1 championship game on Thursday night, where they will take on Volunteer, who rallied in the final two minutes to eke by Unicoi County in a 68-66 thriller in the earlier game Tuesday at Hal Henard. That game starts at 7 p.m.
It also means that Greeneville, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A in the final poll of the season, earns a berth in next Monday’s Sectional (sub-state) game. They will play the winner of the Region 2 finals between Clinton and Knox Halls. The region winner gets to play at home.
Coach Brad Woolsey has seen Satterfield for four years now, and when he gets in a zone like he was in during the first half Tuesday, he’s fun to watch, the coach said.
“He just feels like he can make everything he puts up there,” the Devil coach said. “But he not only scores well. He was aggressive, he played physical around the boards, and his defense was outstanding. He can be an absolute difference maker.”
The game started well enough for Elizabethton as they took a 7-3 lead about three minutes deep into the contest. But that lead not only deteriorated in a hurry, the Devils blew the Cyclones out of the gym with a 20-0 run. Two time outs did nothing to stop the onslaught, and when the first quarter ended, the Devils were in complete control with a 26-11 lead.
Satterfield scored 14 points in the first quarter, and at one point knocked down five shots in a row, three of them from long range
The rout continued into the second quarter, and the raucous and huge crowd of GHS supporters raised the roof on Hal Henard when Satterfield and Ja’Kobi Gillespie combined for a highlight reel play. Satterfield lobbed it high to Gillespie, who slammed it home with a tomahawk dunk. That made it 33-11 and there was never any question.
Another 20-0 run by GHS after the 26-11 first quarter lead left the scoreboard at 46-11 with 2:30 left in the half, and Greeneville went to intermission leading 53-19.
The boys have fun playing the game, and Coach Woolsey said he allows some things to happen with this team that he has probably never allowed in the past.
“First of all, I stress that we must get points when it matters,” he said. “But these kids deserve to be allowed to do some things, like the lobs and the dunks, and our community, which has supported us so well this year, deserves to see them do it. Players like these don’t come along too often. One of the greatest things this year is how the community has come out to support us.”
The game was so out of hand that the starters went to the bench in the third quarter. Before he left for the night, Gillespie, the Mr. Basketball finalist, joined Satterfield as a 2,000 point career scorer when he bucketed a shot with 2:30 left in the period. He finished with 21 points on the night.
Adjatay Dabbs, a junior, added 13 points to the attack, while Gillespie and Satterfield each had six rebounds. Terry Grove and Jackson Tillery, also seniors, played their usual strong defense against the Cyclones, who had to be a bit shell-shocked after the display of GHS offense in the first two quarters.
Jake Roberts scored 12 and Bryson Rollins had 10 to lead Elizabethton.
The Devils (26-6) will now take on the Volunteer Falcons (23-11) for the title, and Woolsey expects it will take a very good effort on the part of his squad.
“Volunteer is a complete team,” he said. “Their guards penetrate, they shoot the ball well, and they are strong in the post. Those post players can come out and shoot the mid-range and the 3-ball. It will be a tough game.”
The Region 1-3A girls championship is set for tonight at 7 p.m. as Greeneville takes on Elizabethton. Both teams will advance to Saturday night’s Sectionals, with the winner playing on their home floor with a berth in the TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro next week on the line.
ELIZABETHTON (53): Jake Roberts 12, Bryson Rollins 10, Stephens 2, Carter 7, Van Huss 9, Hambrick 6, Mitchell 2, Wilson 5.
GREENEVILLE (87): Tillery 3, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 21, Adjatay Dabbs 13, Grove 4, Reid Satterfield 25, Price 4, Lester 2, Kennedy 9, Woolsey 6.
3-Point Goals: EHS—4 (Roberts, Carter, Van Huss, Mitchell). GHS—12 (Satterfield 5, Gillespie 2, Dabbs 2, Woolsey 2.
ELIZABETHTON 11 8 21 13 — 53
GREENEVILLE 26 27 21 13 — 87