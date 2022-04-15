JOHNSON CITY — Just when it looked like the young Greeneville Greene Devils were going to hang with Science Hill, the Hilltoppers exploded for a 10-0 run-rule win in five innings in the Johnny Whited tournament at Cardinal Park on Thursday.
With Greeneville trailing 2-0 with two out in the bottom of the third inning, Science Hill junior Nate Conner crushed a two-run homer high over the right-field wall off Greeneville sophomore Colton Richards for a 4-0 lead.
Following Conner’s homer, Greeneville coach Andy Collins appeared to ask the plate umpire to check Conner’s bat.
The umpire deemed the bat legal, and the Hilltoppers pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fourth off Greeneville senior reliever AJ Smith to make it 10-0.
A two-run double from senior Cole Torbett and a three-run double from senior Jaxon Diamond were the big blows for Science Hill in the fourth.
Science Hill senior right-hander Spencer Powell went the distance for the win. In five innings, he gave up five hits, walked none and struck out six.
Richards drew the start for Greeneville and took the loss. In three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs (three earned), walked none and struck out three.
In Smith’s one inning, he gave up four hits, six runs (five earned), walked two and struck out two.
Greeneville, which had two freshmen and three sophomores in its lineup, finished with five hits. Freshman Carson Quillen had a double, freshman Anderson Franklin had a single, junior Parker Shipley had a single, and seniors Ty Casteel and Preston Justice each had a single.
The Greene Devils had runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings.
Conner finished 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and three RBI to lead Science Hill. Junior Jake Bedard added a triple.
With eight seniors last season, Greeneville defeated Science Hill twice, 5-2 and 7-4.
Greeneville, now 5-13-1, will play Christiansburg (Va.) at 1:30 p.m. and Daniel Boone at 4 p.m. Friday in the Johnny Whited tourney at Daniel Boone.
Science Hill improves to 18-4.