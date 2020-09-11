Science Hill High of Johnson City snapped a three-game losing skid to Greeneville, beating the Greene Devils for the first time since 2012 with an impressive 45-25 victory Friday night at Burley Stadium.
It was a game that featured a lot of offense, as expected, but the Devils were just unable to close down the Hilltoppers’ potent offense as Science Hill scored on every possession they had in the opening half, five of them, and took a big lead that they would never give up.
The loss dropped Greeneville to 1-2 on the year, with both of those losses coming against non-conference foes. The win was over Union County, as it is a conference contest and Union could not play the contest because of COVID.
Down 31-13 at intermission, Greeneville got a pass interception to start the second half and scored quickly to give the local fans some hope, but Science Hill answered with a touchdown of their own and went on to cruise in the second half.
Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond had a whale of a night, hitting 14-of-18 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. But they got yards on the ground, too, especially from a battering ram of a back named Caleb Mazoff, who rushed for 68 yards on 16 carries.
The Greeneville offense was very solid for the most part, as they finished the contest with 394 total yards compared to 377 for the Toppers. But they could never force the visitors to punt. In addition, the Devils gave up 109 yards in penalties as they were victimized by costly mistakes that had 10 flags tossed against them.
GHS took the opening kickoff and crisply marched 80 yards in 14 plays in a drive that ate the first 6:15 off the clock. The touchdown came on a 2-yd. run by Mason Gudger, but quarterback Drew Gregg, who rushed for 98 yards in the contest and passed for 203 more, was the workhorse. Three times in the drive he faced third down and three times he moved the sticks, the last time on a 16 yd. scramble down to the 4 yd. line. Quinton Brandon kicked the PAT.
The Toppers showed they came to play as they answered the Greeneville score, driving 64 yards in only five plays. Diamond was accurate passing all night, and converted two in that drive, with Mazoff getting the touchdown on a 6-yd. run. Andrew Kanady’s PAT hit the goal post and bounced away, leaving the Devils still up 7-6.
Disaster then hit the home team when the kickoff return was fumbled away at the GHS 24 and the Toppers recovered. They took advantage of the miscue, again using only 5 plays to move the 24 yards. The touchdown came on a pass from Diamond to AJ Martin covering the final 5 yards. The Devils intercepted the two-point conversion pass attempt, but the Toppers had taken the lead at 12-7 and would never relinquish that hold.
Another mistake following GHS’s next possession set up another TD for the visitors. A shanked punt covered only 7 yards and the Toppers took over at the 30. Mazoff did most of the work on this one as Greeneville could not contain him inside, and he scored on a 4-yd. charge. Another pass interception thwarted the 2-point try, but the lead grew to 18-7.
Greeneville’s offense then showed its potency as the Devils moved 88 yards in only five plays to score. Gregg had a 19-yd. run on a keeper, and the score came on a big play when Gregg hit Jaden Stevenson in stride down the right side at the goal line from 39 yards away. Brandon’s PAT kick failed but the score was carved to 18-13 with 5:52 left in the half.
Science Hill got two more scores before intermission, which really made for an uphill climb for the home team.
A 55-yd. bomb from Diamond to Amare Redd got one of them, and the other came when Science Hill took over with 2:17 left and quickly scored on a 66 yd. drive in six plays. Diamond threw an 11-yd. strike in the corner of the end zone to Kanady with 1:13 remaining. Kanady also booted the PAT to up the lead to 31-13 at the break.
Grayson Hite picked off a Diamond pass on the second play from scrimmage of the second half, and that gave the Devil faithful some hope after GHS went on to move 50 yards to score and cut the gap to 31-19. The Toppers helped the drive along with two major penalties, one for a face mask and one for a roughing the passer. Gregg threw 8 yards to Mason Gudger for the score with 8:36 still left in the third, but the try for two conversion failed.
Science Hill then quickly smashed any hopes for a Greeneville comeback. They took the ensuing kickoff and marched 61 yards in 10 plays to score again. Mazoff did much of the work early, but then was sidelined with an apparent hand injury. It didn’t stop the Toppers, as Justus Sutton scored on a 7 yd. run and Kanady kicked the PAT for a 38-19 lead.
Greeneville answered with a 56 yd. pass from Gregg to Gudger that took the ball down to the 6 yd. line, but they couldn’t punch it in and the ball was turned over on downs.
Science Hill then moved 94 yards in 6 plays to sew up the outcome. Diamond threw his fourth TD pass of the night, a 64 yarder to Jeremiah Hise and Kanady kicked the PAT for a 45-19 lead.
Greeneville got the final tally of the night on a 55-yd. sprint from scrimmage from back Damien Short. The PAT pass attempt failed to close out the score at 45-25.
Gregg hit 14-of-21 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. He also ran for 96. Gudger was held to 30 yards on the ground, but he caught four passes for 71 yards. Adjatay Dabbs was the leading receiver for GHS with seven catches for 79 yards.
The Devils will travel to Knoxville next Friday to tangle with Austin-East in another non-regional game.