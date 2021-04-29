The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils dropped both games of a softball doubleheader against Science Hill at Hardin Park on Wednesday, losing the first game 1-0 and the second game 16-7.
In the first game, Science Hill's Beth Pridemore went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in the game's only run.
Greeneville's Kaley Bradley took the loss in the circle. In five innings, she gave up five hits and walked three. Science Hill's run was earned.
Ashlyn Rachon had Greeneville's lone hit with a single.
In the second game, Science Hill cranked out 17 hits with Bree Presnell going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Greeneville's Laicy Darnell was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Lydia Darnell was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI; Ella Moore was 2-for-3; Lauren Million had a double and two RBI; Ansley Collins had a double; and Rachon, Bradley and Madison Carpenter each had a hit.
Greeneville plays at West Greene on Thursday.
Chuckey-Doak 4
Cumberland Gap 1
CUMBERLAND GAP — On Tuesday, Hayleigh Taylor had a two-out, two-run single and Breanna Roberts followed with an RBI double in a three-run second inning that gave Chuckey-Doak a 3-1 lead.
Katie Jones was 2-for-3 for Chuckey-Doak, while Hailey Foshie had a hit.
Makayla Ramsey got the win in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up two hits, walked four and struck out 12.
Cumberland Gap's lone run was earned on an RBI double by Alana Bean in the first inning.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Cosby on Thursday.
TENNIS
Knights Sweep
The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights tennis teams swept Johnson County on Tuesday with the boys winning the District 1-A regular season title and the girls finishing as co-champions with Johnson County.
Chuckey-Doak's boys won 5-1, while the girls won 5-4.
In boys, Chuckey-Doak got a 6-0 win from Brantley Campbell at No. 1 singles and a 7-5 win from Matthew Buch and Edwin Renfro at No. 1 doubles.
In girls singles, Chuckey-Doak's Hannah Roberts won 6-4 at No. 1, Heidi Buch won 8-6 at No. 3, Kaydin Murvin won 6-2 at No. 4 and Ava Englehardt won 6-1 at No. 5.
Englehardt and Haylie Shelton teamed for a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles.