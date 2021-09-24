BAILEYTON — Tyler Sanches just couldn’t leave the field.
Not after tasting victory for the first time since his sophomore year. Now a senior, Sanches soaked in every moment of that August night in Virginia. Not since months before the COVID-19 pandemic had he seen a scoreboard look so good — North Greene 22, Castlewood 6.
“I was still standing on the field for about 45 seconds just looking up at the scoreboard. I really couldn’t believe it,” Sanches said. “It was crazy, honestly. I was telling everyone to just wait – once we get that first win, it’ll start rolling.”
Then consider it the icebreaker. North Greene now has two wins to its name, with at minimum five more chances to add to it. With two region games remaining, both at home, the 1A playoffs remain well within reach, too.
As if the Castlewood win wasn’t sweet enough, North Greene’s home scoreboard told a similar tale last week. Sanches rushed for 118 yards that night, leading the Huskies past Red Boiling Springs 38-14.
He couldn’t forget that night if he tried, considering the amount of positivity around the school and community this week. Sanches can’t remember the last time North Greene football generated this much buzz.
“My sophomore year, we won two games. After the wins, I remember looking up and it was just dead. Nobody really said anything,” Sanches recalled. “We’d all go out to eat after the games, and people that watched the game would be there and they wouldn’t say a word.”
How times have changed. Even before Wednesday’s practice, five days after the Red Boiling Springs win, Sanches and his teammates still received compliments from friends and fans alike.
“Having fans backing you up honestly just changes your whole mindset,” Sanches said. “That’s the whole reason you play. It’s meant a lot.”
Having grown up in Ottway, Sanches expected to take on a leadership role his senior season. He’s carried much of the load in the backfield since his sophomore year. Not to mention, he’s started at linebacker since he was a freshman.
But with the Huskies transitioning into the Eric Tilson era, Sanches’ guidance became that much more critical. North Greene hit the weight room hard upon Tilson’s arrival, which Sanches said has benefited the Huskies tremendously.
“Honestly, it was a team effort,” Sanches said. “Coach Tilson came and he honestly brought us to a whole new level we didn’t even know we had. He’s impacted all of us and been shaping us into better leaders.”
Sanches has certainly led the Huskies in multiple categories. Not only is he averaging nearly 5 yards per carry, with 473 yards through five games, but he’s also North Greene’s leading tackler. At linebacker, he’s averaging seven stops and 0.5 tackles for loss per contest.