Talk about senior leadership, and talk about peaking at the right time.
South Greene earned its fifth win in six games Saturday night, more importantly keeping its season alive with a 73-59 win over Union County in the Region 1-2A quarterfinals on Rebel Hill.
All four players who scored in double figures for the Rebels (13-17) were seniors, a class which has led South Greene back from a roller coaster regular season and into its second region semifinal game in three years.
And guess where 28 of South Greene’s 32 first-half points game from? Seniors, of course.
Clint Lamb hit two baskets early and shot 6-of-6 at the foul line in the first half before finishing with a team-high 18 points. Chandler Fillers and Luke Myers both scored 17, with Hayden Hartman adding 11.
Chandler Fillers and Hayden Hartman each hit one of their two 3-pointers in the first quarter, after which South Greene held a 16-7 lead. Hartman then buried a 3-pointer and finished an old-fashioned three-point play to give South Greene a 32-19 lead the break.
But the Patriots closed the gap to 46-38 late in the third quarter before the Rebels answered. Hartman’s at the buzzer made it 54-43 going to the final frame.
Myers hit two buckets in the first half but then hit two in each of the final two quarters, to go with his 5-of-8 free throw effort. Fillers hit from 3-point range and shot 5-of-6 from the foul line in the second half.
Jase Roderick scored four of his six points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away, hitting two foul shots and his second field goal. Conner Marshall and Hayden Birdwell hit one basket apiece, the latter in the fourth quarter.
Eli Edds scored a game-high 20 points for Union County, 12 in the third quarter including two 3-pointers to revive the Patriots. Max Richardson also hit two triples in the game and finished with 19 points.
Union County finished the season 18-12 overall.
UP NEXT
South Greene takes on Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Region 1-2A semifinals Tuesday, March 1. A win would give South Greene its first region championship and sectional berth since 2015. Tip-off from G-P’s Jack A. Parton Gymnasium is set for 7:30 p.m.
SG 16 16 22 19 — 73
UC 7 12 24 16 — 59
SG (73): Clint Lamb 18, Chandler Fillers 17, Luke Myers 17, Hayden Hartman 11, Jase Roderick 6, Hayden Birdwell 2, Conner Marshall 2.
UC (59): Eli Edds 20, Max Richardson 19, Cole Nease 7, Ty Edds 6, Bryson Merrill 5, Braxton Buckner 2.
3-pointers: Eli Edds 2, Chandler Fillers 2, Hayden Hartman 2, Max Richardson 2, Cole Nease.