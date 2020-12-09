MOSHEIM — When the game is on the line, there’s nothing better than veteran leadership to pull a team through.
Behind the play of seniors Eli Beddingfield, Tyler Ramsey and Kameron Yost down the stretch, the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights topped the West Greene Buffaloes 64-59 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Ramsey was particularly clutch, scoring seven points on a 3-pointer and four free throws in the overtime period.
“We need that out of him,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles. “He was a typical senior leader tonight. He wants to play every game like it’s his last because we don’t know if we’re going to get to play Friday with the way this world and COVID is right now.
“Eli came up with some big rebounds and defensive stops that we needed, too, and Kameron Yost played well when we needed him to.”
Ramsey, who knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points, sank a 3 to give Chuckey-Doak a 54-53 lead at the 3:22 mark of overtime.
After West Greene made it 55-54 on a jumper in the lane from Braylan Rader, Chuckey-Doak scored the next six points and never trailed again.
A layup from Yost pushed Chuckey-Doak to a 56-55 lead with 2:42 to play. That lead grew to 60-55 with 1:06 to play after Beddingfield dropped in two free throws, Roberto Vazquez hit a free throw and Ramsey hit a free throw.
West Greene pulled within 61-59 on a steal and layup from Kaedan Williams with 25 seconds left, but Ramsey sank three of four free throws over the final 20 seconds to keep Chuckey-Doak in front.
Chuckey-Doak led 7-5 after one quarter. West Greene got four points each from Leyton Frye and Ethan Turner in an 8-2 run to start the second period and led 13-9.
Frye, who scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the second quarter, made two layups and a free throw to push West Greene to its biggest lead, 18-13, with 2:51 to play in the first half.
A 3-pointer from Ramsey gave Chuckey-Doak a 20-19 lead with 1:32 left in the second before Frye sank a free throw and dropped in a jumper in the lane to give West Greene a 22-20 lead at the half.
West Greene senior Allen Vaughn, who was held to seven points on 2-of-11 shooting, hit a 3-pointer to put the Buffaloes ahead 29-26 midway through the third quarter.
Yost was then fouled while answering with a 3 from the left wing and sank the free throw to spark a 14-4 Chuckey-Doak run. Ramsey knocked down three straight 3s and Hayden Anderson dropped in a free throw to push the Black Knights to their biggest lead, 40-33, at the 1:09 mark of the third.
Chuckey-Doak led 47-42 on a three-point play from Yost with 2:34 to play in the fourth before West Greene rallied.
Vaughn hit a 3 and Rader made a left-handed layup in a 7-1 spurt that gave the Buffaloes a 49-48 lead with 58 seconds to play in regulation.
Cadin Tullock sank a free throw and Yost hit a layup to give Chuckey-Doak a 51-49 lead with 26 seconds left before Frye tied it 51-51 on a jumper with 18 seconds left.
Frye had a chance to win it at the buzzer to end the fourth, but his jumper from the right elbow went in and out.
Yost finished with 19 points for Chuckey-Doak. Rader finished with 11 points for West Greene, while Turner and Trevor Pruitt each chipped in nine.
Chuckey-Doak, now 2-0, is slated to host Cumberland Gap on Friday, while West Greene (1-4) travels to Claiborne.