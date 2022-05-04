Not much surprise here.
With four individual state champions and its first-ever traditional state championship, Greeneville was well represented on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class A Boys All-State wrestling team.
State champions Kodiak Cannedy (170), Hunter Mason (145), Colin Dupill (152) and Carson Dupill (106) highlight the list for the Greene Devils.
Zac Chrisman (220) and Cooper Johnson (120) also made the boys list.
On the TSWA All-State Girls team, Greeneville sophomore and defending state champion Jenna Baines (107) finished state runner-up this season. Baines (28-2) didn’t take the easy way to another state championship, facing Clarksville’s Ella’lina Gonzalez for the Girls 107 state championship, coming up just short by decision, 3-1. Baines was the only opponent Gonzalez didn’t pin this year.
Cannedy (32-2), the 18th wrestler in TSSAA history to win four career state championships, did so in just 54 seconds to cap his senior year. He won in a different weight class each season.
Hunter Mason (25-1) will have that opportunity next year, winning his 145-pound state title by tech fall.
A two-time Virginia state champion, Colin Dupill (40-5) won his third career state title this season at 152 pounds. He took a major decision over district rival David Crockett’s Ethan Hylton.
Carson Dupill (46-8) won the 106-pound state title in a bout selected as the Class A tournament’s Best Match, taking a 3-1 decision over previously undefeated Jojo Uhorchuk from Signal Mountain.
Zac Chrisman (23-2) placed third in the 220-pound division, while Cooper Johnson (22-9) took fourth at 120 pounds.