FRANKLIN — Only two matches stand between Kodiak Cannedy and a fourth consecutive state championship.
Cannedy and five other Greeneville boys won their round of 16 and quarterfinal matches Thursday to open the TSSAA Class A state tournament, as did Jenna Baines on the girls side.
Cannedy (30-2) pinned Tullahoma’s Cadan Avans (43-10) in 1:38, before taking a forfeit win over Harpeth’s Cooper Edwards in the quarterfinal round of the 170-pound division.
Speaking of defending champions, junior Hunter Mason (23-1) moved closer to his third consecutive state title. At 145 pounds, Mason pinned Stone Memorial’s Aubrey Thompson and Martin Luther King’s Djan Carbonell both in the second two-minute period.
As for defending female state champion Jenna Baines (27-1), she needed just 1:06 to pin Franklin County’s Alyssa Archer and 1:26 to score the fall against Rossview’s Caitlyn Miller (1:26) in the 107-pound bracket.
Cooper Johnson (21-7), a fifth-place medalist last year, advanced to the 120-pound semifinals. After winning a 6-3 decision over Montgomery Central’s Reese Levendusky (30-6), Johnson won 7-2 over Soddy Daisy’s Drew Lewis (30-10) in the quarterfinals.
Following up on a sixth-place medal last year, Zac Chrisman (21-1) pinned Munford’s Tyler Hanner (3-3) in 2:28 before winning a 3-1 decision over Brainerd’s Xavier Wood (14-5) to reach the semifinals.
Neither of the Dupill brothers needed a full two-minute period to score a fall. At 106 pounds, Carson Dupill (44-8) pinned Fairview’s Coleman Caldwell in 48 seconds, before doing likewise to East Hamilton’s Luke Carpenter (32-9) in 1:16.
Colin Dupill (38-5) took 1:29 to pin Stone Memorial’s Elijah Cooke and 1:17 to score the fall on Green Hill’s Aiden Smith (33-9) at 152 pounds.
The remaining five GHS wrestlers, along with West Greene’s Roger Marshall and Macy Greenlee, are still in the hunt for All-State medals.
A two-time state finalist, Greeneville’s LeAndre Dabney (14-4) lost his 113-pound quarterfinal match after pinning East Robertson’s Isaac Williams (24-12) in 1:35.
Malik Harris (22-10, 132) pinned Cheatham County Central’s Adan Alvarez (17-7) in 4:23.
Charles Dabney (5-4), a sixth-place medalist last year, came up short in his 138-pound opening bout.
Allie Shelton (29-8, 114) won by major decision in her opening round before falling to Oakland’s Mila Risner (28-3) in the quarterfinals. Morgan Cornelius (21-8, 138) pinned Baylor’s Autum Phillips in 1:13 and then lost her quarterfinal bout to Clarksville’s Alexia Escobedo (22-7).
For West Greene, Marshall (9-9, 195) came up short to Trousdale County’s Rob Atwood (24-2), while Macy Greenlee (6-6) lost to Rossview’s Justina Nikolao.
As far as team scoring, Greeneville leads Class A with 68 points, well ahead of second-place Signal Mountain’s 48.
UP NEXT
Wrestling was schedule to begin with the first round of consolations at 11 a.m. ET Friday morning, followed by the championship semifinals at 1 p.m. ET
BOYS
106
Carson Dupill (44-8)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Coleman Caldwell (Fairview, 0-6), 0:48
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Luke Carpenter (East Hamilton, 32-9), 1:16
113
LeAndre Dabney Jr. (14-4)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Isaac Williams (East Robertson, 24-12), 1:35
Quarterfinal — Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, 37-1) won by tech fall, 5:44 (17-2)
120
Cooper Johnson (21-7)
Champ. Round 1 — won by decision over Reese Levendusky (Montgomery Central, 30-6), 6-3
Quarterfinal — won by decision over Drew Lewis (Soddy Daisy, 30-10), 7-2
132
Malik Harris (22-10)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Adan Alvarez (Cheatham Co. Central, 17-7), 4:23
Quarterfinal — Zander Hutson (Hixson, 38-3) won by fall, 5:47
138
Charles Dabney (5-4)
Champ. Round 1 — Christian Perez Jr. (Munford, 4-2) won by fall, 3:19
145
Hunter Mason (23-1)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Aubrey Thompson (Stone Memorial, 27-9), 2:30
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Djan Carbonell (Martin Luther King, 13-7), 3:41
152
Colin Dupill (38-5)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Elijah Cooke (Stone Memorial, 16-19), 1:29
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Aiden Smith (Green Hill, 33-9), 1:17
170
Kodiak Cannedy (30-2)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Cadan Avans (Tullahoma, 43-10), 1:38
Quarterfinal — won by forfeit over Cooper Edwards (Harpeth, 18-3)
195
Roger Marshall (9-9)
Champ. Round 1 — Rob Atwood (Trousdale County, 24-2) won by fall, 1:40
220
Zac Chrisman (21-1)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Tyler Hanner (Munford, 3-3), 2:28
Quarterfinal — won by decision over Xavier Wood (Brainerd, 14-5), 3-1
GIRLS
107
Jenna Baines (27-1)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Alyssa Archer (Franklin County, 13-8), 1:06
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Caitlyn Miller (Rossview, 15-8), 1:26
114
Allie Shelton (29-8)
Champ. Round 1 — won by major decision over Layla Wilhite (Cleveland, 2-2), 18-5
Quarterfinal — Mila Risner (Oakland, 28-3) won by fall, 1:37
138
Morgan Cornelius (21-8)
Champ. Round 1 — won by fall over Autum Phillips (Baylor, 7-6), 1:13
Quarterfinal — Alexia Escobedo (Clarksville, 22-7) won by fall, 4:53
235
Macy Greenlee (6-6)
Champ. Round 1 — Justina Nikolao (Rossview, 11-4) won by fall, 0:37