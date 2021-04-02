SEYMOUR — The Greeneville Greene Devils had a seven-game winning streak snapped in a 9-0 loss at Seymour on Friday night.
Earlier in the day at Seymour, the Greene Devils defeated Grace Christian out of Knoxville 5-4 in eight innings.
Greeneville 5 Grace Christian 4 (8)
Greeneville pushed across the winning run with two out in the top of the eighth inning.
Trey Massengill led off with a single to left and stole second before Nick Iezzi was intentionally walked.
After Colton Richards reached on an infield hit to load the bases, Ayden Cheney worked a walk that scored Massengill to make it 5-4.
Iezzi, who pitched four shutout innings to pick up the win, struck out the first batter he faced in the bottom of the eighth. He then gave up a single before striking out the next two batters to end it.
In his four innings, Iezzi gave up two hits, walked one and struck out six.
Left-hander Parker Shipley, making his first varsity appearance on the mound this season, relieved Ayden Cheney with two out in the first and tossed 3⅓ solid innings. He gave up three hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
Cheney gave up three hits, walked three and struck out one before being lifted with Greeneville trailing 3-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, Grace Christian’s Alex Blackburn got caught in a rundown between third and home and ran headfirst into Shipley trying to get to the plate.
Blackburn, who had homered to lead off the bottom of the first for Grace, was out on the play and was ejected for making contact. Greeneville catcher Avery Collins was also ejected after umpires said he made contact with Blackburn following the play, and Greeneville coach Andy Collins was restricted to the dugout for arguing.
That seemed to fire up the Greene Devils, who pushed across two runs in the top of the third to pull within 3-2.
Massengill crushed a double to the gap in left to lead off the inning, took third on a wild pitch and scored when the throw to third was high, tipped off the third baseman’s glove and wound up down the line in left.
With two out, Cheney walked and scored when Will Hurley followed with a double the opposite way to the gap in right.
Grace Christian made it 4-2 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single from Aiden McCarley.
Greeneville tied it 4-4 in the fifth on RBI singles from Cheney and Will Hurley.
With the game tied 4-4 in the sixth, Greeneville catcher Adrian Bundy gunned down a runner trying to steal second to end the inning.
Massengill finished 3-for-4 with a double, while Hurley was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Seymour 9 Greeneville 0
Seymour has three Division I players in Elijah Galyon (ETSU), Adam Quincy (Western Carolina) and Derek McCarley (ETSU), and all three had a hand in the shutout of the Greene Devils.
Quincy drilled a grand slam over the wall in right in an eight-run first inning. Galyon pitched 4⅔ innings, gave up one hit, walked three and struck out eight. And McCarley, playing right field, gunned down a runner at the plate for the game’s final out.
Junior AJ Smith was a bright spot for Greeneville. In his first varsity appearance on the mound this season, the right-hander tossed three shutout innings of relief. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out four.
Townsley tossed two innings of relief. He gave up a hit, a run, walked five and struck out three.
Massengill was 2-for-2 and walked twice for Greeneville, while Justice had the Greene Devils’ other hit.
Greeneville, now 8-2, plays Gibbs at Sevier County at 10 a.m. Saturday and Bradley at Jefferson County at 3 p.m. Saturday.