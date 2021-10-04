MOSHEIM — About the only spotlight comparable to the quarterback position shines on a team’s placekicker.
No worries, though. West Greene kicker Blair Shelton grew accustomed to that kind of pressure a long time ago.
Shelton has kicked four field goals already his senior year, all at least 30 yards. But few energy boosts, he says, compare to sending the opening kickoff deep downfield — often all the way to the end zone in his case.
“If I kick off first, I don’t have any time to think about anything,” Shelton said. “I just get locked in to the game quicker.”
Shelton’s 39-yard field goal provided West Greene’s only second-half points in a critical conference win over Johnson County. He kicked two the following week against North Greene, covering 30 and 35 yards.
His longest field goal of the season, and the longest in West Greene’s 49-year history, came in Week 1. From the left hashmark, Shelton drilled a 46-yard field goal in the Buffaloes’ win at Union County.
And yes, Shelton knew as soon as the ball split the uprights that he held the WGHS school record. There was no need to verify; the record he shattered was his own.
Shelton had previously kicked West Greene’s longest-ever field goal his junior year — a 43-yarder against Hancock County.
“That was really one of my main goals,” Shelton recalled. “Coming in freshman year, I just wanted to do well. I realized I had some potential, learned what the longest field goal was and I said that’s my goal. I want to break that before I leave.”
And he has. Twice.
SOCCER STAR
Shelton didn’t play football until his freshman year at West Greene. But he’s played soccer the vast majority of his life.
An attacking midfielder for the Buffaloes’ soccer team in the spring, Shelton’s efforts haven’t gone unrecognized. In late September, the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association named Shelton to its Class A All-State team — making Shelton the first soccer player in WGHS history to earn All-State accolades.
“It was honestly a little bit unexpected,” Shelton said of his honor. “Last year, I had an OK season, but still felt like I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to … I can’t thank (boys soccer coach Logan Minnick) enough. He’s helped me and the team a lot. I’m really excited to see what we can do this spring.”
BROTHERLY COMPETITION
Just as Blair made WGHS soccer history, his older brother had done so as well. Brock Shelton, a 2016 graduate, became the first WGHS soccer player to play collegiately when he signed with Milligan, where he played goalkeeper.
While “goofing around” on the football field during the summer of 2018, between his eighth grade and freshman years, Blair decided he might as well take up football. After all, he’d grown up watching Brock kick.
“That was one of my main driving points, wanting to be better than him … just sort of my competitive spirit,” Blair said. “(Kicking a football) is sort of the same thing as far as kicking, just a different technique from soccer.
“Growing up, I’d never played anything other than soccer. When I came into high school and started playing football, it was just a whole different world, just a completely different atmosphere on Friday nights.”
Shelton isn’t sure what he’ll do after high school. But if the right opportunity comes along, whether it’s for football or soccer, chances are he’ll play at the next level.
If so, then yes, he’d aim to outdo his brother there, too.